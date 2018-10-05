On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2023

On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market 2018

On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023.

Global On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer Market by Technology (Ultraviolet Oxidation, UV Persulfate Oxidation, High-temperature Combustion), by End-User (Wastewater Treatment, and Non-Waste Water Treatment), by Application and Region – Till 2023

Market Scenario

On-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer measurement is primarily used to define the amount of organic contamination in water. It is an indirect measure of organic molecules present in water and is measured as carbon. It is used in several end-use industries, such as energy & power, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and others.

Increasing demand for water and wastewater treatments is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. With the increasing concerns about the health risks and ecological impacts of organic contaminants, chemicals, and decontamination by-products in the supply of water and wastewater, governments across numerous economies have announced several emission guidelines, which are propelling the growing demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. For instance, the European Union (EU) have reorganized their prevailing supervisory agendas and formed new standards for regulating wastewater production and promoting recycling and reuse.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market was led by Americas by 32.0% in 2016, with a market value of USD 169.0 million, and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period. The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in the region. Canada is another major market for TOC analyzer and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period. Lack of freshwater resources to fulfill the requirements of the growing population is driving the growth of the TOC analyzer. Moreover, high demand from various end-use industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and chemical, is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Europe is the second largest region for on-line total organic carbon analyzer market. Strengthening government rules for environment conservation and industrial water and wastewater treatment in countries such as Germany and the U.K are the factors driving the growth of the TOC analyzer market in this region. Germany accounts for the largest share in the Europe TOC analyzer market. With its domestic pharmaceutical industry consisting of companies such as Bayer, BASF, and Hoechst, the pharmaceutical industry has seen growth in the last few years. Additionally, Germany is growing particularly in plant breeding and agrochemicals, making it an important destination for the TOC analyser market, in terms of growth.

Asia Pacific region has a vast potential for the TOC analyzer market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Water contamination is one of the major issues in the Asia Pacific region, mainly due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, and increase in pollution levels in India, China, and Japan. The availability of clean water is decreasing, thus, driving the demand for water treatment in these countries, which ultimately increase the demand for the TOC analyzers.

Segmentation:

For the study, global on-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) analyzer market is segmented into technology, application, and end-user. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into wastewater treatment and non-wastewater treatment. Wastewater treatment accounted for the largest market share of 62.84% in 2016, with a market value of USD 332.0 million and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. Wastewater treatment is being broadly used for gaining clean water, which can be used for various municipal and industrial activities. Wastewater is treated by using the treatment equipment for the removal of harmful chemicals, to avoid contamination of water resources. TOC analyzer helps wastewater treatment plants enhance and improve their processes, making it possible to respond faster to changes in the effluent water. TOC analyzer provides accurate and reliable TOC data, providing an early warning of unusual effluent water conditions.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into ultraviolet oxidation, UV persulfate oxidation, and high-temperature combustion. High-temperature combustion segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.35% in 2016, with a market value of USD 239.6 million and is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been segmented into River water, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, chemicals, semiconductor, rain water, and others. River water segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, with a market value of USD 135.3 million and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Various growth strategies are adopted by the key players to retain and/or expand their market share. The key strategy followed by most companies within the global on-line TOC analyzer market is that of mergers & acquisitions, followed by expansions.

Industry News

In October 2017, Hach Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher Corporation that manufactures water quality testing and analytical instruments and reagents, completed the acquisition of AppliTek, a manufacturer of online analyzers and monitoring systems.

Hence, global on-line total organic carbon analyzer market is estimated to reach USD 528.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.56%.

The Key Players of Global On-Line TOC Analyzer Market Are:

Xylem Inc. (U.S.), SUEZ (France), Hach Company (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH (Germany), LAR Process Analyzers AG (Germany), Zhejiang Tailin BioEngineering Co., Ltd. (China), Comet Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), and Analytik Jena AG(Germany).

