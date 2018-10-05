OPGW Cable Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of OPGW Cable Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global OPGW Cable Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of OPGW Cable.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the OPGW Cable Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global OPGW Cable Market are Prysmian Group, Fujikura Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.,, Sterlite Technologies Limited, ZTT International, Tratos, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. and AFL . According to report the global opgw cable market is projected to grow at a cagr of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1825

Opgw stands for optical ground wire that is used in overhead power lines. It is mainly designed to replace traditional static shield earth wires on overhead transmission lines with the added benefit of containing optical fibers that can be also used for telecommunications purposes. Such cable combines the functions of grounding and communication. It also serves to protect the high voltage phase wire on the tower from lightning strikes. It also acts as a medium for real-time monitoring and security of the transmission system over which it is installed doubling up for scada controls and network. Typically, opgw cables contain single-mode optical fibers with low transmission loss that allows long-distance transmission at high speeds. In the peak year of 2000, around 60,000 km of opgw was installed worldwide.

Rising demand for electricity to meet the increasing utilities of electricity drives the growth of the opgw market. Moreover, increasing the transmission and distribution channel along with up gradation of the existing wire with static shield earth wires boosts the growth of the optical ground wire cable market. However, the high cost of installation are likely to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, widespread utilities for the adoption of opgw cables by the electric utility companies are anticipated to positively affect the growth of the opgw market. On the other hand, growing demand for high-speed internet, especially in the growing economies, are driving the demand for opgw cables. The development of smart energy management systems is the need of the hour and is aimed at improving the escalating demands from today’s power infrastructures. For instance, in april 2018, the department of telecommunications (dot) in india announced plans to increase the minimum speed requirement for internet services to be classified as broadband to 2 mbps from the previous 512 kbps, in the wake of the growing high-speed internet demand.

Among the geographies, asia pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the opgw market followed by north america. The growth in the asia pacific market is due to the increasing demand for electricity from the countries such as india and china. Electricity is one of the fastest growing forces for the end use of energy. According to the international energy agency (iea), about two-thirds of the energy growth comes from countries in asia such as india and china.

Segment covered

The report on global opgw cable market covers segments such as, applications and type. On the basis of applications the global opgw cable market is categorized into below 220 kv, 200-500 kv and above 500 kv. On the basis of type the global opgw cable market is categorized into layer stranding structure and loose tube structure.

Geographic coverageThe countries covered in the north america region include the u.s., canada, and mexico; while asia-pacific includes china, japan, india, south korea, malaysia, and among others. Moreover, germany, u.k., france, spain, and rest of europe are included in the european region. The u.s. drives the growth in the north america region as it is the largest market in the region. The asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as india and china. The apac region is projected to experience a growth at a cagr of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Get 15% Discount on this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1825

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global opgw cable market such as, prysmian group, fujikura group, sumitomo electric industries, ltd.,, sterlite technologies limited, ztt international, tratos, furukawa electric co., ltd. And afl .

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global opgw cable market. Moreover, igr-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and dro analysis of opgw cable market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the opgw cable market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the opgw cable market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ Https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-opgw-cable-market