Seyoung Metal Co., Ltd. has been growing rapidly as a professional manufacturer and exporter. The company started with cookware in 1999. Seyoung Metal expanded its business to manufacture PVC hoses. The company has been exporting its products to more than 40 countries throughout the world.

By supplying excellent products to customers, Seyoung Metal contributes to social development through win-win growth. The company continues to boost its reputation by exporting its products to overseas markets. Holding onto its value that nothing is more important than human resources, Seyoung Metal hires outstanding human resources to grow into a world-class company.

Spray hose

Hot air be transferred between the air compressor and dry bulk tank on bulk material carriers. It is suitable for compressed air, auto parts stores and pneumatic tools, as well as water and non-corrosive liquid transportation widely used in industry, construction, agriculture and other fields. Industrial areas, transportation of pressure gas or liquid.

Su-Hi Reinforced Spray Hose

3Layer Weaved high pressure spray hose is a result of Korean high technology. This has around 200 bar B/P, the strongest power spray hose.

Clear Braided Hose:

Transparent hose is popular in the market with high flexibility and reasonable price.

The fiber braided design is also excellent for increasing the pressure resistance of the hose.

Overview

• Material PVC, Yarn

• Color Clearance

• Reinforcement 3 Layer Braided with Yarn

• Temperature Range -20°C to 70°C

• Optimum flow is maintained by the smooth bore

• Excellent transparency, enabling blockages to be located

• Highly flexible

• Good resistance to a wide range of chemicals

• Nontoxic suitable for food use clear braided hose korea

Fogger:

A fogger is any device that creates a fog, typically containing an insecticide for killing insects and other arthropods. Foggers are often used by consumers as a low cost alternative to professional pest control services. Fogger supplier in Korea

Types of fogger:

SYFG-1

• Size(mm) 450 x 150 x 330 mm

• Fuel Liquefied butane gas

• Formuation tank capacity 2L (0.5gal)

• Weight(FULL) 4Kg