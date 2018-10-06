Warning Lites of Southern Illinois adds traffic barricades and cameras in the stock for sales

East St Louis, IL – One of the most experienced Traffic Control Companies in Illinois has added Traffic Barricades and Idot Traffic Cameras to its sales and rental fleet. According to Matt Fricke, founder of Warning Lites of Southern Illinois, “We saw opportunity in Illinois, but we needed a qualified dealer to establish our products with contractors and government buyers in the state.

Established in 2013, WLSI built its business supplying traffic control signs, Traffic Barricades and Idot Traffic Cameras along with road-marking equipment. Matt Fricke, founder of Warning Lites of Southern Illinois, has been in the road building business for a long time, as both a contractor and as an equipment supplier. Recently, WLSI accepted an offer from another equipment vendor who wished to purchase Traffic Barricades and Idot Traffic Cameras. WLSI’s portable signals were sold as part of the package so, as Matt says, “We had a clean slate when different vendors approached us.”

Now, Warning Lites of Southern Illinois will offer sales and rentals of complete line of road safety equipments making it one of the top Traffic Control Companies in Illinois. “It’s a good fit for our business and for our customers,” says matt. “Our portable signals are DOT-approved for the state. We provide state wide service, and this line rounds out the range of products we can deliver to improve safety on road building projects.”

Sherlock reports that Matt already has orders for signals in progress. “We can hit the ground running in Illinois, because our vendors have plenty of past experience and our products are very user-friendly to set up and configure. We understand the conditions our customers work under; Matt knows the purchase and approval processes at every level.

About Warning Lites of Southern Illinois

Based on a standard of excellence set in 1973 by Warning Lites of Illinois manager, Mike Fricke, Warning Lites of Southern Illinois was founded in August 2013 by his son Matt Fricke.

Founders Matt Fricke and Matt Stukenberg came together to form a company that would serve the Midwest supplying consistently superior traffic control and safety products, all the while putting the main focus of their business on forming new and nurturing existing customer relationships.

