Dietary Supplements Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 8.9% by 2025

With increasing preference of a healthy lifestyle, which includes nutritious diet, physical activities and influx of integrative, alternative and complementary medicines. The global dietary supplements market is expected to exhibit 7.4% CAGR over the forecast period, 2025.

Segmentation Analysis

Among various types of applications, general wellbeing segment will grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.9% in terms of revenue in the span of next ten years. Weight loss and general wellbeing segments will account for major revenue share over the following decade. Whereas, the sports nutrition segment will grow relatively high CAGR of 8.9% in the dietary supplements market in the span of next ten years.

The vitamins & minerals segment will retain dominance over the following decade among various types of ingredients. Whereas, besides various forms of supplements, the soft gel/pills segment will retain dominance over the following decade.

Among various end users, the women segment will significantly contribute in terms of revenue in the dietary supplement market in the span of next ten years. Whereas, besides various distribution channel, the pharmacies/drugstores segment will grow at a healthy 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue over the following decade.

Dietary Supplements Market: North America to Retain Dominance Throughout 2025

Among various regions, North America will dominate the global dietary supplements market in the span of next ten years. The APEJ market will grow at relatively high CAGR of 9.2% in terms of revenue in the span of next ten years. Market players operating in the dietary supplements market are developing and launching dietary supplement products with various flavours for various applications. Moreover, while integrating all processes, companies are undertaking technological upgradation in order to meet changing manufacturing requirements.

Vendor Insights

Leading manufacturers operating in the dietary supplements market mainly focus on gaining a competitive edge in the market and broadening their product portfolio through significant investments. Market players operating in the global dietary supplements market include E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Glanbia Plc, Amway Enterprises, Abbott Laboratories, NBTY Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Limited and Bayer AG.

