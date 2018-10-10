Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

In the Report “Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: By Solutions (Media Delivery, Transparent Catching, Others); By End-User (Media, Advertising, others) & By Service Provider (P2P, Cloud, Others); By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs) – Forecast (2017- 2023)” published by IndustryARC, the market is increasingly focused on improving the performance of websites, reducing latency and mitigating cyber threats that is further boosting the demand for CDN globally.

Asia-Pacific held with major share in the Content Delivery Network Market

America is estimated to hold the prominent share of 38% in global Content Delivery Network Market. The market is analyzed to reach $9.76 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 24% during 2018-2023.Findings say that the market will be driven by enterprises opting for CDN solutions. Media and entertainment industry accounted for the major value in American CDN market in 2018. Online gaming is poised to witness the highest growth of CAGR 30.4% during 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific is projected to become the largest growing content distribution network market. APAC is forecast to grow at CAGR of 29.8% from 2018 to 2023, projecting to $7.96 billion by 2023.

Selected Type & Service Provider Analysis done in the Content Delivery Network Market Report:

Static Content type of CDN holds the largest revenue share of $2.80 billion in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% and to reach revenue of $6.76 billion by 2023. Static content is information utilized by an end user in real time. It is the simplest and most efficient content types to transmit in the market. Streaming content is projected to witness growth of 30.8% CAGR owing to the surging demand of video based content, and is likely to surpass static content market revenue by 2020. Streaming content is projected to reach revenue of $9.91 billion and will be leading all by the end of 2023.Followed by dynamic content; it is mostly powered by applications and scripts that run on the server hosting the website. The market for dynamic content is predicted to grow from $2.33 billion in 2018 to $9.59 billion in 2023.

The increase in the number of internet access is further assisted by the adoption of advanced telecom technologies such as WiMax, FTTH, 4G and the upcoming 5G, with high speed access and broader network coverage. Traditional CDNs is expected to dominate the market with value accounting to $2.64 billion in 2018. Cloud based CDNs are set to witness the highest CAGR 29.9% during 2018-2023 projecting to $7.56 billion by 2023. This is followed by Telco CDN and peer-to-peer CDN, forecast to witness a growth of 27.6% and 26.5% respectively during 2018-2023.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/15295/content-delivery-network-cdn-market.html

Excerpts on Content Delivery Network Market Growth Factors

• Development of smart phones is speeding up the use of mobile web services with the help of internet and cloud CDN based services. Thus, rising mobile content delivery networks, coupled with improvements in storage, quality and scalability features, are set to provide numerous opportunities to the CDN providers in the coming future.

• Medical applications and information on the internet has led to the increased security concerns. The necessity of healthcare organizations to address regulatory compliance and preventing system attacks is also one of the key drivers propelling the content delivery market.

• Small and medium scale enterprises in developing economies are further set to drive the Cloud and P2P CDN market in the future.

• Coming years will prove to be substantial in the CDN market as they are being developed for scaling down the costs that will open new frontiers for expansion and drive the market.

Key players of the Content Delivery Network Market

The market for CDN is dominated by many key players who contribute nearly 90% of the overall market. The key players of the market include Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), Verizon Digital Media Services (U.S.) and Limelight Networks (U.S.). Amazon is the first leading player in CDN service market. It has contributed to almost half, i.e. 46% of overall revenue generated from CDN. The company has fast grown to become a dominant player with constant product launches and developments such as Amazon Cloud Front and AWS (Amazon Web Services). The next leading player is Akamai Technologies, serving websites & mobile performance, cloud security and media & delivery.

Content Delivery Network Market report is segmented as below

The Global Content Delivery Network Market study across various end user industries is incorporated in the report.

A. Content Delivery Network Market – By Type

1. Dynamic Content

2. Static Content

3. Streaming Content

B. Content Delivery Network Market – By Solution

1. Media Delivery

2. Web Performance Optimization

3. DRM & Transcoding

4. Monitoring & Analytics

5. Transparent Caching

6. Data Security & Cloud Storage

C. Content Delivery Network Market – By Organization Size

1. Large Enterprises

2. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

D. Content Delivery Network Market – By Service Provider

1. Peer-to-Peer CDN

2. Cloud CDN

3. Traditional CDN

4. Telco CDN

5. Others (Free CDN)

E. Content Delivery Network Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

F. Content Delivery Network Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

1. Aiscaler Ltd.

2. Cloudflare Inc.

3. Chinacache

4. Internap Corp

5. Maxcdn

6. Fastly Inc.

7. Alphabet Inc.

8. Hibernia Networks

9. Highwinds Network Group Inc.

10. Incapsula, Inc.

11. Onapp Ltd.

12. Rackspace Inc.

13. Cachenetworks, Llc

14. Cdnetworks Co. Ltd.

15. Cedexis Inc.

What can you expect from the report?

The Content Delivery Network Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

