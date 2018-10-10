Drone Services Industry: Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

Drone Services

Based on industry, the infrastructure segment of the drone services market is projected to witness highest growth, owing to the increasing use of drones in the infrastructure industry for a broad range services, such as aerial photography & remote sensing, data acquisition & analytics, and mapping & surveying, among others.

The agriculture industry is also one of the major segments in the drone services market, as drone-based services such as crop monitoring, inspection, and pesticide spraying are widely being adopted in this industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Drone Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Drone Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

One of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the drone services market is the increasing demand for drone services for monitoring and inspection across various industries.

The global Drone Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 51.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Drone Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Airware, Inc.

Aerobo

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Sensefly Ltd.

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Sharper Shape Inc.

Dronedeploy Inc.

Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fixed wing Drone

Multirotor Drone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Mapping & Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Product Delivery

Others

