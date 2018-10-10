Latest Trends in Microencapsulation Market around the World up to 2024

Axiom MRC Added an, “Microencapsulation Market Research Report, By Application, Shell Material And Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis, And Forecast Up To 2024” The global market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.48% during 2019 to 2024

Microencapsulation Market Outlook:

Increasing requirement of enhanced product functionality, emergence of new technologies and high requirement of microencapsulation in the pharmaceutical industry gives huge potential for microencapsulation market all over the world. There is increasing usage of microencapsulation technology in household products and utilities where fortified food products are being demanded on high scale. The usage of microencapsulation in agrochemicals is increasing as well.

The market size is estimated and forecasted from 2018 to 2024 by utilizing the fundamental inputs gathered from comprehensive data extraction of both free and paid sources which are further validated by primary interviews and various macro-economic factors which affects the market.

Microencapsulation Market Segmentation:

Microencapsulation Market by Application:

Global microencapsulation market is segmented by applications such as Pharmaceuticals, Household Products, Agrochemicals and Food & Feed Additives and Others (include PCM, Lubricants and other Specialty & Commodity chemicals, etc).

Microencapsulation Market by Shell Material:

Market is studied for its shell material such as polymers, gums & resins, lipids, carbohydrates and proteins.

Microencapsulation Market by Geography:

The market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Microencapsulation Key Playesr:

The key companies that dominate the global microencapsulation market are, 3M Company, Aveka, BASF, Balchem Corp, Capsulae, Celessence, Dow Corning Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Firmenich Inc, Frieslandcampina Kievit, IFP Inc, Ingeniatrcs, Lipo Technologies, Lycored Group, Microtek Laboratories, Reed Pacific, Ronald T Dodge Co, Sensient Technologies Corp & Symrise AG.

