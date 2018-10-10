Pakistan Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable Ghauri Ballistic Missile

Pakistan has successfully test-fired Ghauri ballistic missile capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1,300 kilometers. The launch was conducted by Army Strategic Forces Command and was aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards IAS preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.