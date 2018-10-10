Spa Services Market is estimated to reach $192 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025. Spa services include many services like body massage, facial, pedicure, manicure, and body treatment, among others. These efficiently designed personalized spa services are offered under qualified supervisions and help to rejuvenate body and the brain. Spa services are also helpful in detoxifying the body, managing stress, reducing weight, treating medical illnesses, and improving the immune system, among others. Due to hectic lifestyle, growing wellness tourism, high demand among youngsters, the spa services market is expected to register the high growth over the forecasted period.
Growth in tourism industry, advancement of products and service, growing hectic lifestyle, high demand from youngsters are the factors driving the growth of the spa services market. However, dearth of skilled personnel may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, growing number of elderly and unhealthy people, and high demand from emerging markets might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global spa services market is segmented on the basis of type, and geography. The spa services market is segmented by type as salon, hotel, medical, destination, mineral, and other types.
Based on geography, global spa services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, Russia, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Emirates Palace, Trailhead Spa, Four Seasons Hotel Limited, Jade Mountain, Massage Envy Franchising LLC, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Clarins Group, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Lanserhof Tegernsee, and Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, among others.
