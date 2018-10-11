Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market : Review with Forecast Research Report 2013 – 2019

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a type of skin disorder in which the skin becomes dry, itchy and inflamed. Scratching of the skin leads to redness, swelling, scaling, cracking, weeping and crusting. Though, this condition is most common in infants and children, also affects adult population. AD is considered as idiopathic, a disease without a known cause, and is likely to be caused by both genetic as well as environmental factors. Many persons with AD have been found with a family history of atopy. People living in dry climate are more likely to get affected. Generally, people with AD develop asthma and hay fever.

Topical steroids are currently the mainstay of treatment of atopic dermatitis and hold the largest segment of the overall atopic dermatitis treatment market. A five minute lukewarm baths followed by the application of a moisturizer is also beneficial in treating patients suffering from AD. Immunomodulators such as tacrolimus and Pimecrolimus are too used to treat AD. The global market for atopic dermatitis treatment will be majorly driven by new product launch in coming years.

The anticipated launch of dupilumab, a monoclonal antibody being developed by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for treating atopic diseases is expected to play a major role in driving the growth of atopic dermatitis treatment market across the globe. Side effects associated with drugs used in the treatment of AD are one of the major reasons hampering the market growth. The market offers opportunities for companies engaged in developing novel systemic therapies as there is a considerable need for medications with enhanced safety and efficacy profiles.

The number of patients suffering from atopic dermatitis has significantly increased during the last three decades. According to the National Eczema Association (NEA), AD affects nearly 10% to 20% of infants in the U.S. In Asia-Pacific, India and China are the major countries accounting for a larger proportion of the total prevalent cases around the globe. Some of the key players operating in the market for atopic dermatitis are Astellas Pharma, Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Meda AB.

