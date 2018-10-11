Medical Devices Calibration Services Market In-depth Study and Research Report 2026

Medical equipment calibration is the process which ensure the output of the medical devices is as per the industry standards. Calibration can be defined as comparison between the standard measurement and measurement using medical instrument. Standard organization accept accuracy ratio of 3:1. Regular calibration and quality assurance of medical devices increases the life and functionality of the products. Wear and tear is medical instruments effects its performance efficiency and accuracy.

Advancement in 3D printing technology, availability of tissue mimicking 3D phantoms, skilled market strategies like overall annual calibration service subscription provide by service provider, availability of cheap labor are some of the factors which is expected to drive the global medical device calibration market. Non-availability of skilled technicians and stringent regulatory authorities are some of the factor which might impact the global medical equipment calibration market.

Medical devices calibration services market can be segmented by calibration type, by instrument type, by end users and by regions. On the basis of calibration type global medical devices calibration services market can be bifurcated into lab overview, dimensional calibration, electronic calibration, pressure and flow calibration, temperature and humidity calibration, torque and flow calibration, field services and equipment validation. Equipment validation service involves calibration of instrument keeping in mind all the parameter influencing the performance of the devices to ensure the quality of the result obtain by the equipment.

Based on the instrument type global medical devices calibration services market can be segmented into Patient monitoring system, Computed tomography scanner, ultrasound machine, X-ray machine, magnetic resonance imaging scanner and others. Patient monitoring system is the segment which is expected to propel the global medical devices calibration services market during the forecast period. Ultrasound is leading segment which is attributing in growth of global medical devices calibration market because one of the major application of ultrasound is to scan and produce image of fetus during pregnancy. X-ray machine is another leading segment which is contributing for growth of medical devices calibration market as X-ray is frequently used for imaging of broken bone by medical professionals. Patient monitoring system is the emerging technology which helps to keep close check on patient suffering from certain health condition. It is contributing in patient specific treatment and personalized medicine thus Patient monitoring system is the segment which is expected to propel the growth of the medical devices calibration services market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, global medical devices calibration services market can be segmented into diagnostic center, laboratories, hospitals, pathology and others. Laboratories are the major contributor for growth of global medical devices calibration services market as they prefer to subscribe for annual or periodical service plans which covers the validation of all the instruments available in the labs. Diagnostic center are also attributing for the growth of global medical devices market to attain quality standards decided by regulatory authorities. Moreover, the quality of the data obtained from diagnostic devices because of regular calibration of equipment’s are helping them to attract more promising customers.

On the basis of region, Global medical devices calibration services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading region which is contributing in growth of medical devices calibration services market due to strong educational and healthcare infrastructure. Europe is another regional segment attributing for the growth of global medical device calibration service market as many university are offering courses based on specialization in field of biomedical devices. Because of availability of skilled engineers and technicians which can serve as a powerful resources for players operating in medical devices calibration services market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel the global medical device calibration market during the forecast period because of factors like large population, low capital income, lack of employment which gives players the opportunity to hire and train the employees working for them on low wages.

Key player operating in global medical devices calibration services market includes RS Calibration, Tektronix, Industrial Calibration and Service Company, Inc., Helix, Fluke, Hospicare Equipment Services Corporation, Biomed Technologies, Inc., NS Medical Systems and Transcat, Inc.

