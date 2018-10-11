Skagen Grenen Analog Quartz SKW6386 Men’s Watch: A Danish Style and a Flagship Product

Skagen Grenen Analog Quartz SKW6386 Men’s Watch is a watch which has certain trademark, SKAGEN characteristics. Sleek and lightweight and easy to carry in any circumstances you face in your life. The case size being 40mm in width and 20mm strap size. The water resistant being only 5ATM, it is certainly not for the swimmers or divers.

The wrist watch gives you the freedom of being fully automatic as it is of automatic and quartz caliber. So there is no hassle of being constantly on toe to keep the watch up to the time or worry about any batteries to be replaced. With its thin bezel, the watch face looks very large, even though the size of the watch is only in the upper medium range. I think the size is perfect actually. The dial has a lot of grazing space for your eyes, but also has a nice circular arrangement of Arabic numerals. This makes it one of the more legible Skagen watches in my opinion. The dial is slate (gray) colored with some vertical texturing when you look closely (actually brushed metal), and the applied hour makers and hands are chromed, and raised just a bit.

In a nutshell, the Skagen Grenen Analog Quartz SKW6386 Men’s Watch has a very thin profile steel 40mm wide case (without the diminutive crown), with a handsome looking mesh canvas cloth bracelet. There is no date window in this model that can be a negative element towards watch lovers, but as mobiles have taken a front seat it will not matter much to them either. It keeps the dial symmetrical, but more important, the circular shape around the date window keeps the face balanced. In accordance with the minimalist look of the watch, needle shaped hands are minimal, but mostly effective.

Looking at it from the side, you realize that the wide bowl looking case is even smaller than you think. The internal Japanese quartz movement does not take up a lot of space, so the case tapers out to 40mm from a smaller size (20mm or so) where the movement is housed. Including the case back, the case is made up of three parts, put together in a quality manner. The steel is nicely crafted, and the lightly brushed finish of the case works well with the shinier face. You won’t find too many similar watches with a good value like Skagen Ancher Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch.

Bottom line: The Danish Mens Skagen Watches with a model which can make your day by meeting your everyday needs and yet being trendy, sophisticated and up to date in the fashion genre. Only for those who want a trendy looking watches to complement their lifestyles.