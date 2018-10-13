Leisure Hotels Group Hosts The Endurance Car Rally: 2018 Himalayan Challenge

Leisure Hotels Group, the largest luxury Hotels Chain in Uttarakhand with presence in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Goa, recently hosted The Endurance Car Rally: 2018 Himalayan Challenge en route Rishikesh and Nainital respectively on 1st & 3rd October 2018.

The 2018 Himalyan Challenge, the longest & toughest driving challenge. It is an exclusive event with Experienced Crews from Endurance Rallies participating in Classic Vintage cars. The Challenge was a 21-day Himalayan adventure that started on September 21st from Delhi, ending on 11th October in Agra.

This was hosted on its 12th & 14th day by The Leisure Hotels Group at their luxury properties namely ‘Aloha on the Ganges’ in Rishikesh and ‘The Naini Retreat’ in Nainital. This ultimate four- wheel adventure is a true once-in-a-lifetime event for those seeking an experiential challenge through one of the most Prominent Mountain Ranges in the world.

Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “With Himalayas known for their Adventure and Spiritual Journey, whether the Adventure Mountain Rallies such as this, or more of the beatific Char Dham experience, we want to be part of every such experience of Travellers setting their foot here. Also, we wanted these explorer-competitors seeking challenge, drama, culture and excitement, to experience the new age grandeur and hospitality of our best Heritage Hotel- ‘The Naini Retreat’ and blissful spirituality at our exquisite resort by the Ganges-‘Aloha on the Ganges’.

With the Car Models ranging from 1913 – 1960, the Endurance Rally consists of more than 45 cars from FORD, Porsche, Bentley, Land Rover to Vintage open to suitable crews with appropriate pre-1976 cars. The Journey comprise of the route with unmapped roads, winding mountain passes, hair-raising highways and unrivalled scenery. Besides, the stay at Aloha and The Naini Retreat along the way, crews will stop for a night at stone’s throw from the seat in exile of His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, visit the Yoga Capital of the World and finish up a mere five-minute walk from of one of the wonders of the world, the ancient and iconic Taj Mahal.

Besides, ‘The Naini Retreat’, Nainital, is a charming hundred year old strikingly beautiful palatial building that once served as the residence of Maharaja of Pilibhit. The Himalayan hotel re-awakens the pleasures of living – We entice you to trek into the mountains, go on a golfing date on the regal hundred-year-old Raj Bhawan Golf Course, enjoy a special cultural evening featuring performances by traditional Kumaoni artists and Kumaoni cuisine.

‘Aloha on the Ganges’, an exquisite resort in Rishikesh, located right on the banks of the Ganges River, is the ultimate escape from the mundane to the spiritual, where services on offer include experiential journey of yoga & spirituality through Ayurvedic and International spa, Meditation & Yoga sessions, swimming, Nature walks; guided tour of Ashrams or hit a winding trekking trail in the Kumaon foothills and sumptuous Indian, Mughlai, Chinese and Continental cuisines.

‘Finally, it was an honor flagging off the participants en route Rishikesh and Nainital, from our properties- Aloha and The Naini Retreat, and bidding them farewell and luck to complete the Rally’, further added Mr. Prasad.

About Leisure Hotels

Leisure Hotels Group is a leading player in hospitality with prominent presence in Northern India, in 4 states namely Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh & Goa. Its portfolio of hotels, resorts, luxury villas & camps, incorporates beautiful properties in the tourist & scenic destinations offering leisure, adventure, wilderness & spiritual experiences. Since the time of the first venture, The Naini Retreat, Nainital in September 1989, the company has had the opportunity to serve the largest number of tourists in Uttarakhand at much sought after locations i.e. Nainital, Corbett National Park, Haridwar, Rishikesh & many more.

Leisure Hotels in its 3 decades years of operations has struck deep and meaningful relationships with many companies in managing & promoting their hotels in India & abroad, namely Mahindra Holidays & Resorts and Taj Hotels & Resorts. For further details, please visit: http://www.leisurehotels.co.in/