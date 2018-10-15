CSP Network Analytics Market Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Opportunities by 2023

Market Highlights:

The global market for CSP network analytics is expected to catapult from USD 567.4 Million in 2017 to USD 1406.6 Million by the end of 2023, claims Market Research Future (MRFR) in a minutely analyzed research report. Factors such as an increase in number of smartphone users, rise in demand for quality experience (QoE) and enhancement of wireless infrastructure will help the market achieve a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

There has been huge traffic across networks caused by the enhancement of wireless infrastructure, edge computing and rising adoption of Wi-Fi which aggravate the complexity for telecom providers to deliver quality services to users. This has necessitated management of networks by telecom operators and increased the need to integrate new elements and technologies with the current network infrastructure to provide quality of experience.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6285

Major Key Players

Accenture Plc,

Nokia Corporation,

Allot Communication,

Juniper Networks Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

SAS Institute Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Tibco Software,

Sandvine Corporation,

Broadcom Limited.

The CSP Network Analytics Market report offers insights into the leading market players and evaluates their current market share. Company information with regards to revenue, segmental share, geographical income, SWOT, growth strategies, new product launch, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives is also available in the report.

Industry Overview

The MRFR report delivers an exhaustive observation of the market shifts for communication service provider (CSP) network analytics. It includes a five-year revenue forecast (2018-2023) along with an assessment of the key market dynamics. In the process of examining the factors influencing the trends in communication industry, the major threats and opportunities for CSP network analytics were also identified. Market insights provided in the report will enable communication services providers and telecom companies to mitigate risk and explore new revenue pockets. The global CSP network analytics market is segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-user, and region. Prominent CSP network analytics software and services have been profiled in the report. Revenues analysis has been made based on on-cloud and on-premise deployment. Different types of organization size considered for projecting market revenue during the forecast period include large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. Two major end-users of CSP network analytics discussed in the report are mobile operator and fixed operators.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) employs statistical methodologies for deriving reliable projections about changing trends. An extensive primary and secondary research is undertaken for data procurement from credible sources which include interviews with industry opinion holders, SEC filings, published annual reports, paid database services, and, reports published by national and international organizations. Fail-safe analytical tools are deployed for analyzing data and deducing accurate market foresights. The market intelligence available in our reports are supported by graphical representations for enhanced lucidity. Top-down and bottom-up approaches employed ensure the credibility of the market projections. A multi-layer verification process and data triangulation validates the insights available in our reports. Emphasis is placed on providing credible data that empowers our clients with impactful market intelligence for devising their next growth strategy.

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/csp-network-analytics-market-6285

Segmentation:

The global CSP network analytics market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, software is the leading segment which accounted for USD 361.6 million in 2017. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% and attain USD 830.8 million by the end of 2023. By component, the services segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment. The services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% and reach USD 575.9 Million by the end of 2023.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. The on-premise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 while the on-cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. The on-premise segment is expected to catapult from USD 366.1 million in 2017 to USD 822.4 million by the end of 2023. The on-premise segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 % while the on-cloud segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1 % over the forecast period. The on-cloud segment is likely to attain USD 584.3 million by the end of the forecast period.

Based on organization size, large enterprises is the leading segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8 % over the forecast period. The large enterprise segment is projected to catapult from USD 403.1 million in 2017 to USD 951 million by the end of 2023. Small and medium enterprise segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period. The small and medium enterprise segment is foreseen to catapult from USD 164.4 million in 2017 to USD 455.7 million by the end of 2023.

End-user wise, the fixed operator segment is leading and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 % over the forecast period. The fixed operator segment is expected to reach USD 930.4 million by the end of 2023. Mobile operator segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment and expand at a CAGR of 19.1 % over the forecast period. The segment is likely to attain USD 476.3 million by the end of 2023. Increase in adoption of BYOD devices is expected to support the growth of the mobile operator segment.

Regional Analysis

Accruing internet penetration, rising disposable income, nominal data tariff, and a decrease in cost of smart devices will help APAC to emerge as the fastest growing market for CSP network analytics. The developing countries of the Asia Pacific region such as China, India, and others have endeavored to boost their network infrastructure which has contributed significantly to the growth of the APAC market. Global players in the CSP network analytics market such as Nokia, Cisco, and Ericsson AB have large presence in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions and are investing heavily in installation and training services which are expected to open new avenues of business in the APAC region.

Currently, North America is at the forefront of the global CSP network analytics market and accounted for 37.08% share of the global market in 2017, i.e., USD 210.4 Million. The concentration of major players in the region, deep penetration of smartphones and huge investments by CSP providers towards the development of network infrastructure can be attributed for the dominance of North America

For More Information Related to “CSP Network Analytics Market” Browse @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/csp-network-analytics-market

Intended Audience