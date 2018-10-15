Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Future Opportunities 2020

Wound is defined as a disruption in the continuous structure of the skin, which may at times extend to internal layers lying deep below the skin. Traditionally wound was defined as any bleeding of extremities or vital organs visible from outside, modern science has currently included the occurrence of internal wounds within the definition of wound. The nature of a wound may vary from simple abrasion, to complex tissue damage. Wound care is therefore often dependent upon the nature of the wound and its location. In some cases wound area needs to be understood in order to provide adequate care to the region. This provides a basis for the application of wound dressing in terms of material required and at the same time measures the progression of wound healing process. Besides being a mandatory practice to study the progress of wound healing, wound measurement and regular tracking of wound size is integral in terms of insurance coverage, litigation and reimbursement. Wound measurement devices were initially surgical scales and rulers. These are now described as simple devices and are considered as crude or inaccurate, although they are still in use in many countries worldwide.

Simple devices use the concept of rectangular or quadrilateral area (l*b*0.785) calculation measured with the help of conventional rulers or scales. Another way to measure wound is by using a transparency sheet to outline the area which can be later measured in an area grid map. Complex devices are expensive and are more accurate in comparison to simple devices. Complex devices include optical instruments such as stereophotogrammeter (SPG) or structured lighting to obtain wound images which can be later on rendered by a computer to make a 3D image for further study and monitoring of the wound care. Wound measurement devices are yet in the developing stages with new innovations arising every year. However, common conclusion is that novel complex technologies are better in monitoring progress and examining the wound coverage area. Wound care has seen a great quantum of development in the present ages with the assistance from wound measurement devices. Hand held computers and smart phones are now being integrated using both simple and complex techniques to get a complete solution. Laser based wound terrain identification technology is also under development that shall monitor real time 3D image of the wound and its healing rate. The software program that develops photo-digital planimetry with its PictZar Digital Planimetry Program Software, a product of BioVisual Technologies, LLC, Elmwood Park, NJ. It is capable to load in the surface area of the wound without depending on a drawn perimeter.The global digital wound measurement devices market for the year 2013 saw North American region lead the world with 40% to 50% of the world’s wound measurement procedures carried out in the U.S alone, closely followed by the European region. However the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific market was observed to be higher than their North American and European region counterparts, with sales expected to grow at a significant rate. The growing geriatric population of Japan, China, and India are also assisting the growth in the peaking incidences of skin ulcers. However, the Middle East region has the highest potential for growth as the world’s largest fraction of diabetic population resides in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

Some of the key players involved in the digital wound measurement devices market include: Smith & Nephew PLC, Derma Sciences Ltd, Medline Industries Inc. and others.

