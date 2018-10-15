Global IP Camera Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.34% to reach value of $20.31 million by 2023

In the Report “IP Camera Market: By Pixel Type (Less than 1.0 Megapixel, 1.1-3.0 Megapixel & Others); By Application (Smart City, Commercial, Residential & Others); By Cloud Deployment (Private Cloud, Public Cloud & Others); By Software & Services (Software & Video Surveillance As A Services); – Forecast (2018-2023)”, published by IndustryARC, the market will be driven by increasing acceptability of IP surveillance camera in the construction and commercial verticals that include enterprise, retail stores, and financial buildings.

Asia-Pacific Dominates with Major Growth in the IP Camera Market

Asia-Pacific is the leading market holder for IP cameras used for general surveillance, monitoring and preventing vandalism and misconduct in transportation sector. The Asia-Pacific market is witnessed to grow at a fastest CAGR of 17.35% to reach value of $8441.70 million by 2023. China is swiftly moving towards smart city trends which will positively impact the IP Camera Market; China is a major region to invest in order to expand the business of IP cameras. North America is the second leading market to grow at a CAGR of 15.88% to reach value of $6128.2 million by 2023. New technology coupled with additional capabilities such as facial recognition, license plate recognition is helping the market to grow in the region of North America. Europe acquires the third largest market in the world, growing at a CAGR of 14.07% for forecast period of 2018-2023.

Selected Pixel Type Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of city surveillance camera and commercial building monitoring applications. Mega pixel cameras offer a resolution at least three times larger than that of an analog CCTV camera and presently, around 54% of IP Cameras share offered are megapixel. The IP Camera Market has pixel type segment, which is further distributed into less than 1.0 Megapixel, 1.1 to 3.0 Megapixel. 3.1 to 5.0 Megapixel and more than 5.0 Megapixel. Among all, 3.1 and 5.0 Megapixel dominates with a growing CAGR of 15.37% to reach value of $8699.60 million by 2023. Functionality such as, H.264 Zip+ technology, reduces the bandwidth and increases around 50% storage space; it is probably gaining huge demand for high end use application such as airports and so on where there is a need for advanced security. Digital IP cameras having more than 5.0 Megapixel is the second leading market and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 19.22% to reach value of $6529 million by 2023. Over 5.0 MP IP cameras are used in the advanced security locations, transportation, city surveillance and other large scale enterprises.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

• According to the survey, analog cameras cannot offer high resolution and clear images when the captured object is in motion. So, replacement of analog camera with digital camera is one major factor among the drive for the growth of IP market.

• The research and development activities across major universities in the quantum physics to explore the possibilities at the atomic level are growing with promising investments. This analyzes to drive the neutron detection in the future.

• Home security cameras are available in a wide variety of specification, sizes, and resolution, but their prime function is to capture and store videos. The major factor driving the home security cameras market is ease of installation. The growing security issues in developing countries are a major factor for the growth of this market.

• As crimes are increasing in societies, the governments are embracing advanced technologies for enhancing security of citizens and infrastructure, thus fuelling the growth of the market.

Key players of the IP Camera Market

The key players within the video surveillance and physical security market are Axis Communication, Bosch Security Systems Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Avigilon Corporation and others. Axis Communications and Bosch Security Systems are the dominant players in IP Cameras market. Axis Communications has product with name Dome V and type dome camera, used for indoor purpose. Bosch Security Systems Inc., is known for its product IP 4000i IR, and segmented as type bullet camera used for outdoor purpose. FLIR Systems, Inc., is another leading company with its product FLIR PT-602CZ used in indoor & outdoor purpose.

IP Camera Market Report is Segmented as Below:

A. IP Camera Market By Pixel Type:

1. Less than 1.0 Megapixel

2. 1.1-3.0 Megapixel

B. IP Camera Market By Application:

1. Smart City

2. Commercial

3. Residential

4. Others

C. IP Camera Market By Cloud Deployment:

1. Private Cloud

2. Public Cloud

3. Others

D. IP Camera Market By Software & Services:

1. Software

2. Video Surveillance

E. IP Camera Market by Geography (covers 10+ countries)

F. IP Camera Entropy Market

G. Manufacturer Citied / Interviewed

Honeywell International Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

Microsemi Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco Corporation

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

