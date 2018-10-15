Self-Service Technology Market Size, Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2022

Self-Service Technologies Market – Overview

The global Self-Service Technologies market is driven due to high adoption of technical advancement of remote and wireless communications, which are boosting the market growth Self-Service Technologies. The increasing demand of increasing demand for self-service machines and automated devices, are propelling the Self-Service Technologies market growth in the forthcoming years. The government regulations imposing over energy and power sectors which are hampering the growth of Self-Service Technologies Market. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2027).

The global Self-Service Technologies market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due increasing awareness about biometric securities such as fingerprint recognition among people, which is propelling the Self-Service Technologies market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Self-Service Technologies is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period.

The Analysis presents the study of Global Self-Service Technologies Market facilitating the regional and country wise analysis covering the strategic analysis of each market player and the market share they hold.

Key Players:

Kiosk Information Systems Inc. (US),

NCR Corporation (US),

HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co. (Germany),

Fujitsu, Glory Ltd., Azkoyen Group,

Crane Co. (USA),

Mass International Europe B.V. (Netherlands),

Vend-Rite and IBM Corporation (US)

Segments:

Global Self-Service Technologies Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Machine Type: ATM, vending machines, and kiosks among others.

Segmentation by Application: Retail, Banking, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and Security & Surveillance among others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The region wise division of the market for self service technologies has been divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World. The North-American region controls the market for self-service technologies with the main market portion owing to the rising demand for machines that are self-automated and mounting advancement in wireless and remote communication in the region, and consequently accounting for a considerable amount in millions and is anticipated to grow over by significantly by billion dollars by 2027. The self-service technologies market in the European region is anticipated to expand at an encouraging CAGR per cent from the year 2016 to 2027. The Asia-Pacific region for self-service technologies industry is anticipated to grow at encouraging CAGR per cent in the forecast period.

Global Competitive Analysis

The businesses in this trade area are combining their resources to attain their vision for achieving a substantial portion of the business as early as possible. This has raised the possibilities for the approaching growth period significantly. The merchandise that are being provided presently differ greatly because of the rationale of the robust pace of technological discoveries. This consequence is productive for companies so they can aim to uphold their commercial enterprise’s liquidity to take the most effective decisions in terms of strategy execution and designing. The profitable situations accessible in this market are being utilized by candidates who are trying to increase their market coverage by focused development which can encourage the expansion of this business sector. A few of the chief players in Self-Service Technologies Market globally comprise of NCR Corporation (US), HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co. (Germany), Kiosk Information Systems Inc. (US) and Mass International Europe B.V. (Netherlands).

Industry News:

January 08, 2018 – Kiosk Information Systems Inc., a market leader of Self-service Solutions has announced their partnership with Jifiti Gifting Solutions to offer an advanced self-service gift registry experience for retailers and brands. With these solution, the customer can look up registries in the store, locate gift selections, and purchase the items all within the registry kiosk.

Feb, 2016 – Kiosk information systems have announced about its new development CORE K-Nect, advanced remote monitoring applications which provide real-time visibility of a kiosk network. It offers other solution including monitoring and alerts on system connectivity, application status, individual component performance and others.

June 2016 – NCR Corporation, one of the leading consumer transaction technologies has announced about its latest development EMV encoded payment securities with counterpoint 8.4.6.17 to provide benefits of merchant to retailers.

