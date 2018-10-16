Glycols Market Industry 2018 – Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The Glycols Market was worth USD 25.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 44.03 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23% during the forecast period. The product derivatives are used to make engine antifreeze and coolant products predominately used in automotive and HVAC systems. The developing interest crosswise over key end-use ventures are required to the expansion the usage of glycols around the globe. Ethylene glycol can be used for applications that require synthetic intermediates for freezing point depression, chemical intermediates, humectants, resins, solvent couplers, and other solvents. These applications are imperative to composing an expansive scope of products, including automotive coolants, deicing fluids, resins and antifreeze.

Glycols Market: Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are SABIC, BASF, Reliance Industries, Royal Dutch Shell, DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel and HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC. Extensions and mergers are the essential business systems embraced by worldwide players to expand its assembling limit and buyer base. The development of one of a unique products and innovative progressions to enhance effectiveness and quality are a portion of the key methodologies actualized by organizations to build share and manage the opposition.

Glycols Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific represented more than 43% of aggregate volume in 2015 and is foreseen to command the worldwide request in the following years. Rising requirement in nations, for example, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and India is expected to drive the usage in the territorial market. Developing polyester fibre creation for assembling materials and PET is foreseen to drastically advance market entrance.

The Glycols Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Propylene Glycol

Ethylene Glycol

Mono-ethylene glycol

Di-ethylene glycol

Tri-ethylene glycol

By Application:

HVAC

Airline

Pipeline Maintenance

Food & Beverage Processing

Automotive

Textiles

Medical

Polyester Fibers & resin

Others

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

