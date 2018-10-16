Home Automation System Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Home Automation System has achieved great popularity in the last few decades as it provides comfort, convenience, quality of life and security to the residents. It can be designed and developed by using a single controller which can control and monitor different interconnected appliances such as power plugs, lights, temperature and humidity sensors, smoke, gas and fire detectors as well as emergency and security system. The greatest advantage of home automation system is that it can be controlled and managed easily by various devices such as smartphones, tablets, desktops, and laptops. Home automation system uses various wireless communication techniques such as Bluetooth, GSM, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others to communicate with the microcontroller. The market of home automation system is expected to grow due to the increased demand for features such as the convenience of remote operation and exceptional experience offered by smart home automation

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6082

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present cost-effective offerings. Merger and Acquisitions among the various players are changing the market structure.

Key players

Some of the key players of Home Automation System market include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Legrand (France), Schneider Electric Se (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Siemens Ag (Germany), among others.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of global recommendation market is done for regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is mostly dominated by North America during the forecast year. North America is expected to drive the home automation market due to technological advancement, consumer awareness, fast internet connectivity and the presence of major players of Home Automation System Market such as United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.) and others. Also, the increased demand for HVAC & energy management has significantly driven regional growth. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to a rapid increase in the residential projects and need to strengthen the building infrastructure. In developing countries like India, the market is expected to rise owing to the increasing investments in infrastructure to improve the standard of living.

Segmentation:

By Product, the market is segmented into Lighting Control, Climate Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Energy Management Control and others.

By Protocol & Technology, the market is into Network and Wireless. By Network Technology, the market is segmented into CDMA, GSM/HSPA and LTE network. By Protocol, the market is segmented into Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), Ethernet, LONWORKS, and BACnet among others. By Wireless Technology market is segmented into IR, Zigbee, Z-wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc.

By Software & Algorithm market is segmented into Behavioral and proactive.

Get Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/home-automation-system-market-6082

Target Audience:

Automation & control vendors

Automation & control networking technology vendors

Real estate builders

System integrators

Homeowners

Project consultants

Designers/consultants (HVAC, security, and fire & safety)

Component manufacturers (sensors & controls)

Software and solution providers

Home management systems (product & service providers)

Associations & standards

Government bodies involved in green buildings

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com