Nanocellulose Market Shares, Outlook, Size by Trends With Major Eminent Players: UPM, Celluforce Inc, FPInnovations, Daicel FineChem Ltd, Melodea Ltd

The Nanocellulose Market was worth USD 100.67 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 483.58 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.05% during the forecast period. Nanocellulose is a material composed of nano-sized cellulose fibrils with a high length to width proportion. The regular measurements go from 5-20 nm to severe micrometers. It is pseudo-plastic in nature and exhibits properties of the gel and viscous fluid at typical conditions, however when agitated, turns out to be less viscous and can flow well. This property is known as thixotropy. Attributable to this property, nanocellulose is used in the wide number of application.
Nanocellulose Market: Competitive Insights
The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.
- UPM
- Celluforce Inc
- FPInnovations
- Daicel FineChem Ltd
- Melodea Ltd
- American Process Inc
- Kruger Inc
- Innventia and Borregaard
The Nanocellulose Market is segmented as follows:
By Type:
- Cellulose nanofibrils
- Cellulose nanocomposites
- Cellulose nanocrystals
- Others
By Application:
- Paper and Paper board
- Biomedicine
- Composites and Packaging
- Flexible Electronics and Sensors
- Rheology Modifier
- Others
Nanocellulose Market By Region:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Table of Contents:
1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Secondary Research
1.2.2. Primary Research
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Key Highlights
3. Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Market Definition
3.1.2. Market Segmentation
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.1.1. Emerging Innovative Nanocellulose Applications
3.2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Sustainable Products With Improved Material Science
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.2.1. Lack of Funding for R&D in Asia-Pacific and RoW
3.2.2.2. Lack of Commercial Scale Machineries and Tools
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Data Mining
Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.
