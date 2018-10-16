Particleboard Market to Benefit from Increased Global Uptake of 2017 – 2025

Particleboard, commonly known as low density fiber board and chip board, is an engineered wood manufactured from raw materials such as wood chips, sawmill shavings, saw dust, and synthetic resins. These raw materials are further pressed and extruded to form particleboards. Various types of particleboards are available in the market. They differ significantly on the basis of size, geometry of particles, amount of adhesive used, and density to which panels are pressed.

Key materials used to manufacture Particleboard Market are shavings, flakes, sawdust, silver, excelsior, and chip. Shaving particle is defined as a small wood particle of indefinite dimensions. Shaving particle is produced at planing and jointing of wood. The particle is variable in thickness and is often found in curled shape. The commonly used material the manufacture of particleboards is flake. Flake is small particle with predetermined dimension. It is produced by specialized equipment. Flake has uniform thickness with fiber orientation, which is parallel to both the sides. Chip material is a piece of wood chopped from a block by a knife or a hammer. Sawdust material is manufactured by sawing activity. Sawdust material is available in various different sizes. It can be further refined using different methods. Flakes, shavings, and fibers area the three important materials used in the production of particleboards.

Particleboard is commonly used as a building material in building projects. This innovative product is used as a substitution for plywood. Particleboard Market are available in different grades depending on the size of the particles for different application purposes. Smaller size of particles requires stronger particleboard. Based on application, the global particleboard market can be classified into cabinets, design routing, shelving, concrete forms, and others. Particleboard is generally used in cabinets to save labor energy and cost. Particleboard is used as an alternative to plywood in cabinets. Most cabinet parts such as jambs, shelves, and bottoms and backs of cabinets are manufactured using particleboards. The stain is sprayed on the particleboard and finished with the two coats of lacquer to provide a superior finish to cabinets.

Particleboards are used in design routing due to their consistency, stability, and flat surface. Particleboards are consistently used in routed cabinet doors or routed panels that can be inserted into any woodworking project. Flute knives, roman ogee bits, raised panel knives, or handheld multipurpose tools can be used to cut designs into the surface of the particleboard. Particleboard can be used in building shelves. Cabinets are customized by building shelves in most homes. When enamel paint is applied to the particleboard shelving, a permanent and attractive closet is formed. Plywood exposes a raw edge that has large voids or holes when it is cut. Particleboard has a solid edge that can be sanded smoothly and ready for applying paint.

Based on geography, the global particleboard market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major regions of the particleboard market, led by the growth in the construction industry in these regions. Companies operating in the particleboard market in Asia Pacific and Latin America are investing significantly in research and development activities.

