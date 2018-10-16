Use as a base lubricant for motor oils propels the global Trimethylopropane (TMP) market

Trimethylopropane (TMP) market Overview

Trimethylopropane (TMP) is an organic compound that contains three hydroxyl functions. It is a white crystal in the solid state and when it melts, it is a transparent liquid. TMP is a hygroscopic compound and should be stored carefully to avoid moisture absorption. This compound is easily soluble in water, alcohol and acetone. It is a very stable compound and does not cause any specific danger to the environment. The TMP is generally manufactured in the form of semi-transparent white flakes and, when melted, forms a transparent molten liquid. TMP finds its use in industrial, professional and consumer applications. It is mainly used in adhesives, sealants, coatings, inks, lubricants, greases, fluids for metallurgy, polishes, and mixtures of waxes, polymers and plastics. TMP is also used in saturated polyesters for spiral coatings, alkyds for paints, esters of acrylic acid for curing, polyurethanes for paints and elastomers, and esters for synthetic lubrication. Of these substances, TMP is mainly used in the alkyd resin plant, pluton coatings and printing ink. This compound is used as a basic element in the polymer industry. It is also used as a base lubricant for motor oils. TMP does not have any harmful effect on consumers or the environment and is very less toxic to aquatic life.

The Trimethylopropane (TMP) market was valued at USD XX million in 2017 and projected to reach USD XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

Drivers and Restraints

The main drivers of this market include its use as a base lubricant in oils for engines, coatings and in the polymer industry, particularly plasticizers. These industries are growing at a very rapid pace, especially in developing countries, and are expected to continue to increase in the coming years. This increase in industries will also accelerate the demand for TMP. Due to its non-harmful effects on the environment, it is used worldwide in most applications, even in motor vehicles. Due to the increase in construction activity, the demand for TMP is expected to increase very rapidly. It is expected that developing countries such as India and China will experience a rapid increase in this industry in the near future, which would increase the market demand for TMP.

Geographical Segmentation

The Trimethylopropane (TMP) market is growing rapidly and will continue to grow rapidly due to the high disposable income of consumers in developing countries, the continued growth of the automotive industry and the rapid growth of construction activity in India and China. Demand for TMP is high in the United States, Germany, Japan and China. In the United States, the demand for this product is high and it is expected to continue growing in the coming years. In European countries, demand is relatively weak but will grow at a fast pace due to the growth of the automotive industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years due to the growing number of industries. China is growing very fast in terms of construction, plasticizers and the polymer industry and, therefore, the demand for TMP is expected to increase in the near future.

Key Players of Trimethylopropane (TMP) market

Some of the key companies operating in the Trimethylopropane (TMP) Market are Beijing Beilang Organic Chemical Plant, Heibei Qinhuangdao Dahua Organic Chemical Plant, Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd, BASF SE, and Fabbrica Adesivi Resine among others.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

