Digital Radiology Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Fujifilm has Launched the New FDR Go PLUS Version Portable Digital Radiography System at RSNA 2017

November 2017, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions, has launched new FDR Go PLUS version portable digital radiography at Fujifilm booth of McCormick Place in Chicago.

The all-new FDR Go PLUS was featured as a new sleek redesign that continued its signature smooth, quiet travel and compact tube head – and with a collapsible column for maximum visibility while traveling. The portable DR system was also featured as an extra-large display for optimal previewing at the bedside, agile maneuverability and smooth quiet travel to minimize patient disturbance.

Increase in acceptance of portable digital radiology systems to promote growth in the Digital Radiography market over 2018 to 2024

Factors such as high-quality imaging delivered by this technology along with least radiation exposure, and development in more powerful are driving the growth of the market. Besides compact devices, increase in R&D activities in this field, consciousness through conferences and programs, and increase in acceptance of portable digital radiology systems are also responsible factors for boosting the growth digital radiology market. Further, growth in frequency of chronic diseases, progress in technological advancements relating to these systems and modernization of healthcare facilities are also enhancing the growth of digital radiology market.

Additionally, progress in healthcare industry owing to increase in healthcare spending, growing concern towards healthcare, increase in aged population that requires long term treatment and latest technological innovation is projected to drive the demand for this market. Advanced software technology used to transmit imaging data and wireless X-ray detectors are gaining significant position in this market which further leads to provide several growth opportunities in the digital radiology market over the upcoming years. On the other side, high costs related with the installation of digital radiology systems and concern of patient’s radiation exposure are estimated to hamper the market growth.

North America has dominated the growth in digital radiology market through 2018-2024

North America has dominated the growth in digital radiology market followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe region. The factors such as increasing risk of chronic diseases such as chronic respiratory, dental issues, orthopedic disorders, increasing investments in R&D activities and growth in aged populations are driving the growth of this market in North America region. In Asia Pacific region, quick growth of the healthcare industry and upsurge in the incidence of chronic diseases especially in India and China, and shifting trend of citizens towards digital radiology has boosted the demand for digital radiology devices.