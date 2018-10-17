Gator Leak Detection – Best Water Treatment Plans to make Your Pool Glitter

Gator Leak detection is a renowned pool care company in FL, which offers in ground pool leak detection service. Their dedicated team of members monitor the problems faced by pool owners and solve them within short span of time. With the use of state of art technology, they detect the exact leakage spot without making any changes to the surrounding yards and its plumbing structure.

Pool water treatment

There are various methods of treating the pool water in the market. Customers are not much educated about the pros and cons of pool water treatments. Some of the methods used to clean the pool water are very harmful and can cause long term skin diseases and respiratory problems. Excess amount of Chlorine content in pool water has been linked to an increased rate of bladder and rectal cancers and asthma problems among adults. Customers should understand the best, safest, reliable and cost effective methods to keep their swimming pool healthy and hygiene. Tobia pool care provides the reliable and environmental friendly methods to clean and remove germs from your pool water.

PH test of Pool water

PH level testing is used to calculate the amount of acidity and alkalinity in your pool water. This chemical test is used to check the PH levels of water, which should be scaled at the range of 6.5-8.5. The abnormal PH test can confirm the excess amount of chlorine content in the water, which dries out skin, hair and causes burning sensation in the eyes. It is not recommended by the adults to swim in the waters with high chlorine content.

Dye test of Pool water

Modern water treatment techniques like Ultra violet pool treatments are more expensive and use some chemical to remove the germs. Tobia pool care uses the Dye test, which does not have harmful chemicals added to it. The test can exactly point out the leakage spot in the swimming pool. Dye, which is lighter than the density of water travels quickly through the leakage spot identifying the exact place to work.

About Gator Leak Detection

Gator Leak Detection provides best in ground pool leak detection service in Palm Beach, Florida. They are insured and licensed pool leak removal experts offering best quality service your swimming pool. They use various methods and modern equipments to detect the leak and repair it within a day. If you notice a leak in your pool, contact Gator Leak Detection at http://gatorleakdetection.com/

Address

6492 Kirsten Way

Lake Worth, Florida

Phone: 561-232-3880

E-Mail: info@gatorleakdetection.com