Godrej golf links – Godrej golf links brochure

Godrej Golf Links Crest, Noida is a prestigious address for luxury villas and cozy homes. This is a carefully designed residential project, which allows unmatched luxury and comfort with a healthy living state. Godrej Golf Links Crest is a premium villa township situated in Noida, the bustling suburb and commercial hub of the Delhi-NCR area. The integrated golf-themed township has 27 spacious villas that are spread over a massive 100 acres. It is a significantly low-density project for privacy and peace purposes. It provides the best service for Real Estate.

What are the key benefits of this project?

The soul of the Godrej golf links greater Noida Crest lies in its bit to provide the utmost luxury and comfort to its residents. It exudes luxury and opulence in its every aspect. There are Godrej Golf Links Crest 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK villas. These villas are elegantly designed to offer more space and range in size from 2359 sq ft to 6168 sq ft in area.

What are the amenities on offer here?

The Godrej Golf Links Crest amenities are unmatched by any other builder in the area. Here, you will find luxurious amenities, ranging from a premium 9-hole organic golf course to a sports arena and high street retail outlets, all within the project. Godrej Golf Links Noida The golf course is backed up with an expansive Golf clubhouse and an exclusive and verdant golf park with a 1.8 km long road along its boundaries. The project also contains a fully functional bowling alley, fine dining restaurant, Golf Pro shop, and an executive business center.

What are my locational benefits here?

The Godrej Golf Links Crest location is such that it provides easy access to other major areas in Noida and Delhi within a short time. From here the international airport is only a 45-minute drive. Apart from this, the upcoming Alpha-II Metro Station is located at a walking distance of only 2 minutes. The efficient road connectivity is further strengthened with close proximity to three major roadways, namely the Taj Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway.



What are the social amenities here?

Godrej Golf Links Villas Crest has one of the best organic 9-hole golf courses in the Delhi-NCR region. It has a beautifully landscaped golf park with a couple of kilometers of its boundary dedicated to a loop road, which makes for a perfect jogging track too. There are numerous sports academies associated with the project to ensure that residents can enjoy sports and health benefits without the need for leaving the peaceful and verdant living space. The project offers several recreational facilities along with excellent connectivity to several reputed schools, hospitals, and shopping malls.

