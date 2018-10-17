Learn Advanced Spoken English by Adrobook

Introduction to Learn Advanced Spoken English: When we start to learn a language, we go with basics firstly learning alphabets then words then sentence then we tend to speak the language in a simple way combined with many mistakes later after learning the complete vocabulary grammar and everything we can speak the language fluently.

This happens when we go with learning a new language if we already know a language then we will surely try to improve our language t be more fluent and error-free language to be spoken.

English is one such language where we cannot say that completely learned, firstly congratulations that you reached an advanced level of learning.

We guide you to even get expertise in advanced English.

When we get into the higher levels of learning a language then we stop taking the progress or evaluating us, when this happens it is really important to evaluate yourself in language learning and adding some changes to get more improvement.

As everyone knows that proficiency in any language can be a known combination of

Listening

Reading

Writing

Speaking

They play the key role in learning a language the strategies to be used will be discussing below in detail.

Basic to Advanced:

Firstly, don’t get afraid of making mistakes show people that you are confident in speaking a language, people around you will not criticize you for the mistakes they really correct you and help you in improving.

Try to get surrounded yourself in English this helps you in learning new words and listening to the conversations in English can improve your skills in an easy way, it is a passive way of learning.

Try to follow a study plan to learn the advanced language and follow it strictly and don’t ever speak in a language you are comfortable to be spoken and try to go for learning a new language for communication, firstly it would be difficult but it will so interesting in learning a new language and communicating with new people.

Ask your family and friends to support you in learning so they can push you to study and also will never make fun of it but will correct you this can create interest in your friends also.

Stand in front of mirror lean body language techniques watch yourself how you look when you speak and note all your mistakes done every day and try to correct them.

Concentrate more on core skills listening, reading, writing and speaking.

Plan in taking tests which can give a good improvement in learning focus on working towards it, create an atmosphere where you can be appreciated for learning a new language and making others get interested in the language.

Don’t get hurry and more excited but learn in the slow and steady way and in a perfect way add new words to your dictionary and try to speak in a professional way and listen to their speeches and follow them so that you can get the style and passion in learning the language.

The most natural way to learn English is through talking and when you go on talking someday you will surely get to a point where you can’t make any mistakes anymore and can speak without any breaks in a fluent way and become a professional advanced English learner.