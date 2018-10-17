Service Delivery Automation Market worth 6.31 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Service Delivery Automation Market by Type (IT Process Automation, Business Process Automation), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s), Vertical (BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Telecommunication & Media) and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The service delivery automation market is estimated to grow from USD 1.82 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.31 Billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. The major forces driving the service delivery automation market are the need to go agile for faster delivery of services and to replace or compliment manpower with automation to deliver quality services.

Business Process Automation is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR

The market, by type, has been segmented into IT process automation and business process automation. Business process automation is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2016 to 2021. This is due to the expected adoption of business process automation by organizations to reduce cost on any tedious or complicated processes. Business process automation helps in achieving higher operational efficiency and productivity.

SMEs market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The market, by organizational size, has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of SMEs adopting service delivery automation. Service delivery automation helps SMEs to increase efficiency by replacing repetitive tasks with automated process, thus saving cost on additional labor requirement.

North America is expected to dominate the service delivery automation market during the forecast period

The service delivery automation market segments the global market on the basis of regions, which include North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global service delivery automation market in 2016 due to the presence of key players and growing demand for service delivery automation, specifically to replace the process outsourcing. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The primary driving force for this growth is the presence of a huge outsourcing industry and the need to reduce the operational cost of organizations in this region.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and product developments, adopted by major players to increase their share in the market. Some of the major technology vendors include, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Prism Ltd. (U.K.), UiPath (Romania), Xerox (XAI) Corporation (U.S.), Celaton Ltd. (U.K.), Exilant Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), IPsoft Pvt. Ltd. (India), Openspan Pvt. Ltd. (U.S.).

