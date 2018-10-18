Distributed Antenna System Market Revenue Analysis, Growth Rate, Size, Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights:

The global Distributed Antenna System market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2018-2022. Access control management of Distributed Antenna System market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

The global Distributed Antenna System market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8.06% and estimated to reach at market size of US ~$11 billion by the end of forecast period.Distributed antenna system has seen the tremendous growth in the last couple of year and expected to grow significantly during the forecast year. The DAS is a network of spatially separated antenna connected to a common source that provides wireless service with the geographical area.

The global distributed antenna market is growing rapidly mainly due to the augmenting demand for the sustainable network connectivity. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a signal booster used in both indoor and outdoor to strengthen the signal reception of mobile operators by removing the inactive spots. The proliferation of the internet and the growing market penetration of smartphones and tablets users are some of the major driving forces acting as a tailwind, escalating the market growth to the ascended heights.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the emergence of the next-generation wireless market and the rising demand for steady connectivity. On the other hand, factors such as the high installation cost of the distributed antenna system and lack of infrastructure are expected to obstruct the market growth over the forecast period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2501

Segments:

The Distributed Antenna market has been segmented on the basis of-

By Technology – Carrier Wifi., Small Cell, Self-Organized Network.

By Coverage – Indoor and Outdoor.

By End-User – Public Venue, Industrial, Transportation, Healthcare, Education and Others

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Growing mobile data traffic, and rising government focus towards enhancing telecommunication infrastructure to provide seamless connectivity to mobile subscribers is expected to drive global Distributed Antenna System market during the forecast period.

The result due to interrupted and poor services due to big gathering and high concentration of public in conventional centers, malls, stadiums, and others is expected to drive the need for distributed antenna systems. Furthermore, trend of bring your own device (BYOD), rising demand for high speed connectivity, continuous connection, and rising mobile data traffic is further driving demand for DAS in public application.

In the recent years, the exponential growth of network traffic due to the growing demand of mobile communication devices, helps the consumer to stay connected as and when required. Moreover, the global deployment of high speed wireless networks such as 4G/LTE is also one of the major driving factors for the growth of the distributed antenna system market. Growing penetration of wireless connectivity, also promotes the deployment for DAS and is expected to increase its penetration among cellular operators, which further helps to provide strong signal delivery to all the wireless cellular based devices. This is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.

North America region is expected to dominate the distributed antenna system market during the forecast period. North America region will continue to gain a large market due to growing wireless connectivity and the demand of bring your own device, which is further followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. APAC is expected to exhibit to gain a highest CAGR by the end of 2022.

key players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Distributed Antenna System Market are – Cobham Wireless (U.K.), CommScope, Inc. (U.S.), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), SOLiD, INC. (South Korea), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), KTS, Inc. (U.S.), ATEK Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.), and AT&T (U.S.)

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/distributed-antenna-market-2501

Intended Audience

Telecom Service providers

Government Agencies

Cellular Companies

Research Institutes & Universities

Small Cell Solution Providers

Networking Infrastructure Providers

Tower companies

Third-party DAS system integrators

In-building Solution Providers

Table Of Content

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Technology

1.3.2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Coverage

1.3.2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By End-User

1.3.2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Region

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Technology

Table 2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Coverage

Table 3 Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By End-User

Table 4 Global Distributed Antenna System Market, By Regions

Browse Full Report PR @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/distributed-antenna-market

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Component

Figure 2 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Technology (%)

Figure 3 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By Coverage (%)

Figure 4 Global Distributed Antenna System Market: By End-User (%)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com