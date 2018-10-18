Fulfillment.com Offers Free Integration w/ Shopify for Efficient Order Management

Chamblee, Georgia (webnewswire) October 12, 2018 – Shopify already provides over 600,000 businesses worldwide with marketing, payments, secure checkout, and a variety of tools needed to manage eCommerce. As a businesses ability to market and sell a product grows through the use of the Shopify platform, so does the need for efficient order management services. Fulfillment.com can be integrated with Shopify for free to constantly track inventory, shipping and more through a convenient cloud-based order management platform.

Benefits of Outsourcing Order Management to a Fulfillment Warehouse

As a business grows and expands to new markets, the complexities of order management continue to grow. A large amount of time and resources are required to manage inventory, oversee warehouse management and security, ensure products are picked, packed, and shipped correctly, process timely returns, and perform everything else needed for efficient fulfillment.

More advantages of outsourcing include less expensive shipping rates and shorter shipping times, creating a better consumer experience while saving businesses money.

In a recent comparison by fitsmallbusiness.com of Fulfillment.com, Amazon, and Shipwire, Fulfillment.com was ranked #1 for order fulfillment services based on three factors: lower costs, integration with all major eCommerce platforms, and the best customer service for business owners.

How to Integrate Fulfillment.com with Shopify’s eCommerce Platform

Fulfillment.com has already been integration tested for Shopify, so businesses can begin utilizing their order management services by contacting Fulfillment.com

About Fulfillment.com

Fulfillment.com offers a global logistics infrastructure, proprietary technology, and world-class customer service to businesses looking to save time, save money, and gain leverage. They offer the best possible prices for shipping, a high level of service automation, and the ability to expand into new markets.

