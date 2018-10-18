Robert Miller Thanks Future Lighting Team for their LED Professional Symposium 2018 Presentations

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 18, 2018 – Future Lighting Solutions, a leading provider of solid-state lighting, engineering expertise and design tools, recently participated in the 8th international LED Professional Symposium +Expo (LpS 2018) in Bregenz, Austria.

Future Lighting Solutions was proud to contribute its advanced knowledge about the lighting industry and the latest trends in LED technology, and FLS experts were among the featured presenters at LpS 2018. Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated Future’s experts on their excellent presentations at the 2018 Symposium.

Patrick Durand, FLS World Wide Technical Director, presented ‘Future-Proofing Lighting Control Systems,’ and FLS EMEA Technical Director François Mirand shared ‘How Next Generation Design Tools Accelerate Time to Market and Secure Design Decisions’.

LED Professional Symposium +Expo 2018 was a catalyst for positive change in the lighting industry, and provided over 1700 experts from around the world the opportunity to share, learn and exchange ideas across disciplines and sectors. It took place simultaneously with the second Trends in Lighting expo, a unique international “Innovation in Light” event dedicated to bridging the gap between technologies and applications.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, and it remains the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure. For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Lighting Solutions

Future Lighting Solutions is a leading provider of solid-state lighting technologies, engineering expertise and online simulation and design tools. Our mission is to facilitate application development and accelerate customers’ time to market. Our comprehensive portfolio includes a broad selection of LED system components, and integrated solutions that enable our customers to manufacture cost effective, energy efficient lighting applications.

We provide a comprehensive range of LED light sources, including high-power LEDs, mid-power LEDs, low-power LEDS, COB, LED arrays, LED modules and LED light engines. Our portfolio is completed with a range of optical solutions, LED drivers, passive and active thermal solutions, connectors and controls.

Our world-class team of lighting experts, along with our global lighting resource centers, supply chain solutions and network of specialized partners, ensure the highest quality solid-state lighting solutions for customers.

