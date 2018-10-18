Tobia Pool care- Largest Pool Cleaning Service Franchise in Florida

Tobia Pool Care is a reputed Pool cleaning and maintenance service in Palm Beach, FL. They are one among few insured company, which offers best customer service. Their team of qualified experts are pledged to provide quality service to their customers within competitive charges. They use several testing methods and completely survey in and around your pool to remove any leaks.

Licensed and Insured experts

Insurance is a topic usually no one cares about and avoids the importance of it. There are many things that can go wrong while working on your pool. Pool tech should have more specialized coverage plans as more common problems in pool service can create risk. Pool water overflow while filling the pool is the most occurring mistake and this can cause mold to grow in the house. This kind of mistakes can be covered by the insured policies. Tobia pool care is a licensed and insured pool care service, which provides quality assurance to the customers. They have been awarded as the best home advisor of 2016.

Services offered

Tobia pool care provides market best package plans at competitive prices to satisfy customer needs. Silver package includes PH testing, chlorine replacement and alkalinity assessment. They provide you with right chemical balance to keep your pool clean and marine blue. It also includes complete inspection of pool and its equipments. Gold package includes the cleaning of pool filters, which is the important factor for keeping your pool water clean. They provide 17-point inspection in and around the pool surface and its equipments. It also includes PH testing, chlorine replacement and alkalinity assessment. Platinum package includes complete chemical balance with PH testing and hardness testing. Skimming and vacuuming of pool to remove debris and dirt in the water. They clean the filters and perform 17-point inspection test to find any leaks in the pool. Pool walls will be brushed neatly from the bottom and vacuuming is done in and around the pool.

Maintenance and repair

Regular maintenance and service of your swimming pool equipments are important and necessary to keep your pool running and healthy. Trained technicians and latest technology is required to constantly inspect and service your pool equipments. Tobia pool care provides industry best service for pool equipments installations like pool filters, pool heaters, motors etc.

About Tobia Pool Care:

Tobia Pool Care provides fully insured coverage plans for pool cleaning and repair in Palm Beach, FL. They provide pool service to both family operated and spa operated pools. They provide weekly and monthly chemical treatment plans to their customer. To know more information, visit at http://tobiapoolcare.com/

Address:

6492 Kirsten Way Lake Worth

Florida 33467

Phone: (561) 232-8140