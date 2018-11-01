ImpactGuru.com raises Rs. 45 lakhs in 7 days for Apollo Hospitals patient, setting a new crowdfunding record

ImpactGuru.com, India’s largest crowdfunding platform for medical causes, witnessed a key milestone recently, as Mumbai resident Amit Shenoy, admitted at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai raised Rs. 45 lakhs in 7 days through crowdfunding. Amit was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (blood cancer) and was recommended by Dr. Punit Jain, Haemato Oncology & Bonemarrow Transplant Physician, to opt for an Allogenic Stem Cell transplant. Amit’s fundraiser (https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-amit-shenoy-apl) on ImpactGuru.com was supported by Apollo Hospitals, given the strategic partnership by both parties announced earlier this year.

Amit’s wife Gopi Shenoy shared the fundraiser with her friends, family and colleagues. Gopi’s network further shared the appeal within their social circles. ImpactGuru.com extended its support to guide Gopi in every step of her fundraiser and also ensured donors experience a seamless process during transactions on its platform. Within 4 days, the Rs. 40 lakhs target was achieved, a new record at ImpactGuru.com.

An emotional Gopi Shenoy said, “When I put up the fundraiser, I did not have any expectations. And then, in a matter of few hours, the funds kept multiplying. I received so many calls, messages and well wishes. We have never ever seen such a huge response where people come out wholeheartedly on their own. There are good people around and we should not lose hope. We are eternally indebted to each and every one of you. Thank you so much for all the contributions.”

Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals said, “Our partnership with ImpactGuru.com is towards the objective that no patient should be denied access to care – we are glad that the patients are benefitting from this model, and we are able to save priceless lives. Crowdfunding is one of the best, and most cost-effective means of arranging financing even for significant amounts of funds, and we hope many more patients will use ImpactGuru.com in their time of need. Apollo Hospitals Group will continue to support all efforts to ease financial worries for our patients, and extend the best quality of care to them.

Piyush Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, ImpactGuru.com said, “The old method of financing high medical bills was to reach out to family and friends and borrow money, and in extreme circumstances even mortgage or sell jewelry or real estate. ImpactGuru.com is trying to disrupt this financing method completely through an online technology platform where we make it easy for people to leverage social media such as Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram to make an appeal for help to the crowd / public. Patients such as Amit who have drained their finances have nowhere to go except to rely on crowdfunding for survival as it comes with no payback liability. We are delighted that our platform has already demonstrated significant traction for Apollo patients nationwide since our partnership in May 2018.”

In May 2018, Apollo Hospitals Group, the world’s largest private cancer care provider, co-led a Series A investment round of US$2mm/ Rs 13 crore to ImpactGuru.com.