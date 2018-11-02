InPixio Photo Editor 8 adds powerful tools to this easy to use editor

InPixio announces the release of a new version of its Photo Editor software, with additional editing and retouching tools. InPixio Photo Editor is a simple, yet powerful way to enhance photos with professional-looking effects. The new release remains extremely easy to use while adding significant new features.

In this release, InPixio enhanced the filters and effects, the most popular features in the product. The new version contains numerous new high-quality filters, effects, frames and textures allowing users to add professional effects to their photos with a single click.

The strength of the InPixio Photo Editor is its simplicity and the new release does an excellent job of adding new, powerful features, but doing this in a straight-forward and intuitive manner. You use a simple slider to adjust brightness, enhance contrast, increase sharpness, alter colors and attenuate pixilation produced by too little light or remove atmospheric haze related to weather conditions when a photo was taken. The changes are displayed in real time.

Manuel Coelho, Head of InPixio, confirms this approach: “We want to make professional photo editing accessible to as many people as possible. Behind the sliders that the user moves are powerful algorithms that detect the areas to correct and match the corrections to the picture.”

Version 8 helps users create their own effects. The application offers old-fashioned photographic processes such as film grain and vignetting. You can also use blurring creatively or color an element of your photo to produce an artistic effect.

Complete list of what’s new in InPixio Photo Editor 8

New filters, effects, frames, textures and more: InPixio Photo Editor is chock-full of new, high-quality artistic features, and is so easy to use. One click – and it’s done!

SHARPNESS adjusts the sharpness of the photo for an optimal finish and corrects focus

DENOISE reduces the spurious pixels that appear on pictures taken in low lighting

DEHAZE reduces atmospheric haze caused by high humidity in the air

SELECTIVE RETOUCHING enables you to retouch an object or a particular area and produce an artistic effect

FILM GRAIN adds grain to the photo, provides a texture now lost with the use of digital photography and gives a retro effect to your photos

CROPPING AND 90° ROTATION

FILMSTRIP SORTING simplifies sorting your photos

ONLINE PRINTING allows you to order prints of your photos or send personalized photo cards through the mail

INPIXIO COMMUNITY HELP discuss your shared passion with other photographers

The product has 2 versions: a professional version with access to additional features for $29.95 and a free version, InPixio Free Photo Editor: https://www.inpixio.com/free-photo-editor/