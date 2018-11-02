Learn All About Elisa Test Procedure @ Antibody-Elisa.com

When it comes to medical aspect, we can say that modern age is filled with high-tech machines used in several medications and researches. The discoveries of such devices serve as link towards the invention of powerful medical testing devices such as ELISA. At Boster Antibody and ELISA Experts you can learn all about ELISA Test.

ELISA or Enzyme- link immunosorbent assay is the technique used to detect the presence of antibodies in the blood. ELISA Test Procedure is a convenient and simple method to quantitatively or qualitatively detect peptides, proteins, antibodies, and hormones in samples, rendering it as one of the most widely used immunoassays.

ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) is a plate-based assay technique designed for detecting and quantifying peptides, proteins, antibodies and hormones. The principle of ELISA Test is that an antigen must be immobilized to a solid surface and then complexed with an antibody that is linked to an enzyme. Detection is accomplished by assessing the conjugated enzyme activity via incubation with a substrate to produce a measureable product.

Elisa Principle and Procedure at Antibody-elisa.com state that enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays operate on principles very similar to other immunoassay technologies. ELISA’s rely on specific antibodies to bind the target antigen, and a detection system to indicate the presence and quantity of antigen binding.

Sandwich Elisa Principle typically requires the use of matched antibody pairs, where each antibody is specific for a different, non-overlapping part (epitope) of the antigen molecule. A first antibody (known as capture antibody) is coated to the wells. The sample solution is then added to the well. A second antibody (known as detection antibody) follows this step in order to measure the concentration of the sample.

