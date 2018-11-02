Nanofabrication Market Future Opportunities 2026

Micro- and nanofabrication refers to the production of devices at the micrometer (0.001 mm) or 100 nanometer scale. Devices are produced by making a pattern and transferring it extremely accurately onto a silicon base layer by means of lithographic techniques. Furthermore, there is no such definition of what separates nanofabrication from micro fabrication. However, to meet the continuous challenge of shrinking component size in microelectronics, advanced tools and techniques are continuously being developed. Currently, component sizes that were in tens of micrometers are being converted to a few tens of nanometers. As a result, what used to be called micro fabrication was rebranded as nanofabrication, although the governing principles have remained essentially the same. The main driver of this technology has been the manufacture of integrated circuits, but there have been significant fallout benefits to other areas, including photonics.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nanofabrication-market.html

Nanofabrication refers to the design process of nanomaterial and devices that are measured in nanometers. One nanometer is one millionth (10-9) of a meter. Nanofabrication helps in parallel processing of materials over a large scale. It is a cost-effective method, whereby large-scale economy is achieved using the same machinery

Based on application, the nanofabrication market can be divided into fabrication of integrated circuits, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), Micro-Opto-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MOEMS), inkjet print heads, solar cells, flat panel displays, micro sensors, fuel cells, and others. The microelectromechanical systems and integrated circuits segments are expected to promote the expansion of the global nanofabrication market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the nanofabrication market can be categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the nanofabrication market during the forecast period. The flat panel displays segment of the market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace led by China, which has presence of a large number of consumer electronics manufacturers. The segment is also expected to propel the market in Japan as the adoption rate of consumer electronics is high in the country. Europe and North America contribute significantly to the overall nanofabrication market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa also account for significant market shares. This can be ascribed to the increase in demand for nanofabrication from end-use industries in these regions.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44153

Companies have started investing in the innovation and development of nanofabrication technology. Prominent players operating in the market include AMEC, Infinera Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., Luxtera Inc., Japan Display Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Universal Display Corporation.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/