Roku Replaces Xbox And PlayStation In The Content Streaming Market

Video streaming is gaining popularity with user options like Netflix, Amazon Prime and the options of using new gadgets to view shows and movies through internet onto the television. Many companies are developing dedicated devices for streaming. For instance, Roku and Chromecast are replacing Xbox and PlayStation for streaming.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE DIGITAL PUBLISHING AND CONTENT STREAMING MARKET AT $57 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for one-third of the global digital publishing and content streaming market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, digital rates are declining as supply of ad space is growing rapidly. Mobile advertising rates have stayed steady and even if there is a slight increase in advertising rates, advertisers are finding value in the mobile space. Mobile advertising rates are low as compared to desktops as they have smaller screens but are expected to grow beyond other digital rates. For instance, Google has registered decrease in CPC (Cost per click), but its revenue has grown with the increase in internet users

Adobe was the biggest player in the digital publishing and content streaming market, with revenues of $7 billion in 2016. Adobe’s growth strategy includes providing both creative content and digital marketing. While the company offers creative content products such as Photoshop and Illustrator, it is also providing digital marketing by assisting companies such as Under Armour with its marketing campaigns.

Digital publishing and content streaming includes publishing on the internet that covers a broad range of content by advertisers and publishers like periodical advertising, educational content like journals and medical publishing, informative content like news, magazine, newsletter publishing and financial magazines. It also includes entertainment sites like social media, gaming, comic book, art and travel publishing exclusively on the internet. Internet publishing and broadcasting also includes broadcasting on the internet in the form of audio or video like internet radio stations.

