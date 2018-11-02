Warehouse Robots: Pros and Cons

Manufacturing warehouses seeing a major change from human warehouse workers to warehouse robots. As human work would not completely go out of the picture, their role will change to operate robots. The main purpose of Artificial intelligence is to create the system that thinks, works, and processes situations in a human-like manner but with half the time than humans take to complete particular tasks. Online Manufacturers & Retailers are looking forward to robots in their warehouse, as they reduce logistical costs for using warehouse.

In warehouses, robots can pick up complete product shelves and drop it to different packing areas in warehouse itself. With help of sensors robots is used for detecting obstacles and avoiding the collision, algorithm built in bots determine picking and dropping decisions.

Advantages

The main advantages of warehouse robots are how well time was used by robot and reduce their costs and increase their profits. Human workers requires leaves, breaks, insurance and many several benefits but as robots come into picture, all these requirements are eliminated and they can carry out tedious jobs with less time than humans. Robots can navigate automatically when they are travelling as a group with help of server guidance.

Increasing productivity

Warehouse robots can play important role when it comes to increasing productivity of supply chain. They can improved speed and accuracy in routine processes, & solving different type of common issues when deployed side-by-side with human labors.

There are new technology robotic solutions available now a days which can be deployed within the existing warehouse system, shift workflows in real time and even map the most efficient routes. This feature allow companies to accommodate changing needs based on current demand, high and low seasons and other varying factors.

Improving safety

The most common injuries to labors in a warehouse are caused by collapsing pallet racks, slips, falls from high ladders. With the help of warehouse robots solve those common Issue.