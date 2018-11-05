Global Dermal Filler Market to Witness Healthy Expansion during 2025

With aging, facial skin commences losing its natural hydration and flexibility, which help in supporting, shaping, and adding volume to face, thereby resulting into sagging of skin, deep lines, and wrinkles on face. Dermal fillers Market, used in non-invasive treatments for facial rejuvenation, are anti-ageing agents. They pump and lift up the skin for restoring lost collagen because of aging, and enable the body in generating its own collagen, which in turn provides youthful and natural facial appearance.

Dermal Filler Market Segmentation: Based on product type – Absorbable or Biodegradable,

Non-Absorbable or Non-Biodegradable; Based on therapeutic area: Wrinkles, Deep Facial Lines,

Sagging Skin, Scars

FDA-Approved Dermal Fillers capable of Moving with Facial Expressions

Recently, two FDA-approved filler options were introduced in the global market, guaranteeing more natural-appearing results. The two hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers, Restylane Refyne & Restylane Defyne, smoothen and soften laugh lines, and comprise next-generation technology for preventing a face from appearing fake, stiff, or injected.

Faces of humans are continuously moving with emotions, consciously as well as subconsciously. If any part of the face feels restricted from doing so, unnaturalness starts striking its look. Restylane Refyne & Restylane Defyne have been incorporated with unique XpresHAn Technology, which enables hyaluronic acid-based fillers to move with flexibility in coordination with natural expressions of a face. A special manufacturing process is employed for developing the XpresHAn Technology, which customizes the degree of cross-linking of hyaluronic acid within each product. This further results into formation of smooth gels comprising a wide range of flexibility & support, which is tailorable according to different requirements of patients.

Variations in Requirements of Support from Dermal Fillers

As different patients have different requirements of support from a dermal filler, along with variations in requirements on the basis of skin areas, patient-specific and treatment-specific fillers are used. However, the dermal fillers introduced by Restylane has provided doctors as well as patients with a choice of using dermal fillers based on product and application for natural-looking skin. For example – Restylane Refyne has been designed for being very flexible and subtle for patients having moderate-severe facial wrinkles & folds. On the other hand, Restylane Defyne has been designed for providing more support to patients with deeper facial wrinkles & folds. Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne are the only dermal fillers available in the market, which have been tested through clinical trials for helping maintain expressions and movements of facial skin.

Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy for Reducing Wrinkles of Facial Skin

Nowadays people are shifting their focus from cosmetic surgeries to platelet rich plasma therapies, which is a minimally-invasive therapy. Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center has offered the platelet rich plasma therapy, which utilises the client’s blood plasma for reducing wrinkles and tightening skin in the neck and face. Platelet rich plasma therapy involves drawing blood and then spinning in Rich in platelets. Plasma then drawn out is re-injected into face and neck of the client. This treatment procedure helps the skin in producing more collagen, causing plumping of the skin. Patients adopting platelet rich plasma therapy have witnessed improvements in smoothness & texture, horizontal lines, pigmentation, folds, and scarring. For optimum results, this therapy can be used in combination with several other anti-ageing services, for example – Vollure dermal fillers’ Juvederm.

Global Dermal Filler Market to Experience Healthy Expansion

According to RRI report, the global market for dermal fillers is expected to experience a healthy expansion in the near future. North America is anticipated to remain dominant in the global dermal filler market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA) hold huge growth potential for dermal filler market, owing to rising geriatric population and growing number of beauty-conscious people in these regions.

Key Players:

Allergan, Inc., Galderma, Merz Aesthetics, Cynosure, Syneron, AQTIS Medical, Bioha Laboratories, Suneva Medical and Cytophil, Inc

