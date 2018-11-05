Global Flow Chemistry Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1,526.3 Mn in 2020

The demand within the global market for flow chemistry has been rising on account of the tremendous reactive abilities endowed by plug flow. Flow chemistry involves chemical reactions that are continuously run in s single stream rather than in batches or segments of the stream. Flow chemistry has been serving several benefits to multiple industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals, and this has given an impetus the growth of the global market for flow chemistry in recent times. Pressurization of flow reactors is easier relative to other reactors, and this tendency results in faster reactions. Hence, the popularity of flow chemistry largely owes to the commendably swift reactions that can be initiated with the help of flow chemistry. Reaction selectivity is another key attribute of flow chemistry that helps in manufacturing cleaner and more effective products for various industries. This factor, coupled with the rising investments by the chemical industry towards overhauling the framework of flow chemistry, has given an impetus to the growth of the global flow chemistry market. Safety of reactions and rapid reaction optimization are amongst other factors that have led up to a skyrocketing rate of growth within the global market for flow chemistry.

A report added by Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global market for flow chemistry would reach a value of US$ 1,526.3 Mn by 2020, rising up from a value of US$ 808.6 Mn in 2013. The report also projects that the CAGR of the global flow chemistry market would settle at 9.50% for the period ranging from 2014 to 2020.

Pharmaceutical Industry to Emerge as Key End-User

On the basis of end-user, the demand for flow chemistry has been flowing in from multiple avenues such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals. Amongst these, the pharmaceuticals industry has played a major role in the growth of the global market for flow chemistry due to the need for continual testing and experimentation in this industry. Furthermore, the chemicals industry has been a historic user of flow chemistry in the scrutiny, study, and analysis of various chemical processes. The use of flow chemistry for academic and educational purposes is another trend that is gathering momentum over the past years. Besides this, polymers and petrochemicals are amongst other areas that deploy flow chemistry technologies for better recourse.

North America Reigns over Other Regional Markets

Some of the key players in the global market for flow chemistry are AM Technology, Lonza Group, Royal DSM, Vapourtec Ltd., ThalesNano Inc., and Uniqsis Ltd.

