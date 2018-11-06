Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2025

As per the assessment of Transparency Market Research, some of the main players operating in the global Collagen Peptide And Gelatin Market include GELITA AG, Catalent, Inc., Rousselot, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV and Amicogen, Inc. As far as GELITA AG is concerned, the company is focused on undertaking a robust research and development in order to develop gelatin and collagen peptides that are used in various kinds of industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. In addition, the company also manufactures tailor-made products as per the demand of the customers. In order to get an edge over their competitors and to become a dominant player, GELITA AG is using its strong R&D base and innovation and a wide product portfolio. On the other hand, providing the consumers with a wide variety of products, collaborations and acquisitions is the main strategy that is being followed by Catalent Inc.

This company utilizes its strong partnerships with pharmaceutical companies as an engine for growth. Capsugel Belgium NV is a leading developer, manufacturer and provider of wide ranging and different types of innovative capsules. The main area where this company holds a competitive edge over others is its wide ranging and extensive range of products being provided to its worldwide customer base. The unique capabilities that the company possesses in the form of scientific, engineering, formulation and capsule expertise have enabled them to become a dominant force in the worldwide collagen market.

As per the projections of Transparency Market Research, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market was pegged at US$ 5,452.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 11,156.1 Mn in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 9.4% during the assessment period 2017-2025.

Due to the increasing concerns of the consumers regarding their health and lifestyle, the consumption of dietary supplements is on a rise globally. In the realm of personal well-being, consumers are selecting various types of functional foods and nutraceuticals to avert age-related diseases and for improving their health. Some of the major factors that are driving the global nutraceuticals market are awareness about the product, ability to buy the product and the wide ranging choice that the consumers have in this segment of the market. Nutraceuticals are used by the elderly and sportspersons, as they are abundant in proteins and other essential supplements.

As per the data provided by European Nutraceutical Association (ENA), lack of nutrition accounted for 38.6% of the deaths in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. Hence, deficiencies due to nutrition are not related to the financial status of the people, but to the type of food being consumed by them. Besides the improving economic conditions, the launch of novel prebiotic/probiotic products and rise in the consumption of heart-health enhancing nutraceuticals are boosting the growth of this market. Since collagen is an important part of such nutraceuticals, the market of collagen peptide and gelatin is also being positively stimulated by the growth in the nutraceuticals market.

North America and Europe collectively accounted for a majority share of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market during the period of forecast. This is due to the presence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure and rising applications of collagen across various industries. Moreover, consistent technological advances and increasing awareness about health and well-being are likely to boost the market growth in these regions. On the other hand, developing economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global collagen peptide and gelatin market, and this is due to production of cost effective collagen and availability of skilled labor. In addition, a rising demand for aesthetic products is likely to boost this market in such kind of developing regions.