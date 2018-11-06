Global Syngas Market to Grow Remarkably during 2018-2022: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 6, 2018: About global syngas

The ability of syngas to be produced from a wide variety of feedstock such as coal, natural gas, petcoke, and biomass is impacting the market growth positively. The flexibility reduces the dependency on a raw material for producing syngas

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global syngas market to grow at a CAGR of 17.81% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global syngas market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of syngas based on application, feedstock and geography.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Syngas Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell

SASOL

Siemens

The Linde Group

Market driver

Flexibility in Feedstock

Market challenge

High capital expenditure requirement”

Market trend

Increasing use of UCG

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

