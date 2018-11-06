Home Automation System Market Service, Application, Geography, Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Home automation system is growing rapidly as it provides comfort, convenience, better quality of life and security for people. Home automation system makes the operations of various home appliances convenient and saves energy. It involves automatic controlling of all electronic devices in homes or even remotely through wireless communication. Home automation systems facilitate centralized control of lighting, HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), audio/video systems, security systems, kitchen appliances and all other equipment used in home systems. This system is implemented with the help of sensors, controlling devices, and actuators. The sensors are capable of detecting light, motion, temperature and others sensing elements, and then send that data to the primary controlling devices. Controllers can be personal computers/laptops, touchpads, smartphones and other devices which are attached to the controlling devices like programmable-logic controllers that receive information from the sensors, and based on the program, control the actuators.

Home Automation System Market has achieved great popularity in the last few decades as it provides comfort, convenience, quality of life and security to the residents. It can be designed and developed by using a single controller which can control and monitor different interconnected appliances such as power plugs, lights, temperature and humidity sensors, smoke, gas and fire detectors as well as emergency and security system. The greatest advantage of home automation system is that it can be controlled and managed easily by various devices such as smartphones, tablets, desktops, and laptops. Home automation system uses various wireless communication techniques such as Bluetooth, GSM, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others to communicate with the microcontroller. The market of home automation system is expected to grow due to the increased demand for features such as the convenience of remote operation and exceptional experience offered by smart home automation

The Global Home Automation System market is projected to reach approximately USD 85 Billion at a CAGR of 11% by the end of the forecast period 2018-2023

Key players

Some of the key players of Home Automation System market include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Legrand (France), Schneider Electric Se (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Siemens Ag (Germany), among others.

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present cost-effective offerings. Merger and Acquisitions among the various players are changing the market structure.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of global recommendation market is done for regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is mostly dominated by North America during the forecast year. North America is expected to drive the home automation market due to technological advancement, consumer awareness, fast internet connectivity and the presence of major players of home automation system market such as United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands, Inc. (U.S.) and others. Also, the increased demand for HVAC & energy management has significantly driven regional growth. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to a rapid increase in the residential projects and need to strengthen the building infrastructure. In developing countries like India, the market is expected to rise owing to the increasing investments in infrastructure to improve the standard of living.

Segmentation:

On the basis of Product, the market is segmented into Lighting Control, Climate Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Energy Management Control and others. Security and access control is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for home monitoring solutions and risk of criminal activities such as theft and robbery. The security and access control market is followed by Lightening control as it accounts for one of the largest electrical loads in homes.

On the basis of protocol & technology, the market is into Network and Wireless. By Network Technology, the market is segmented into CDMA, GSM/HSPA, LTE network. By Protocol, the market is segmented into Digital Addressable Lighting Interface(DALI), Ethernet, LONWORKS, BACnet among others. By Wireless Technology, the market is segmented into IR, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, GSM, Bluetooth. Wireless Technology holds the largest market share for home automation market owing to the increase in number of products equipped with WiFi technology.

On the basis of Technology, the market is segmented into Context-Aware and Geospatial Aware. Context-aware technology is expected to dominate the market as it helps in giving diverse and accurate recommendations to the user. The contextual information includes the location of the user, the identity of people around, date, season, and temperature. For instance, a website may recommend songs to a user by asking the current mood of the user.

Target Audience:

Automation & control vendors

Automation & control networking technology vendors

Real estate builders

System integrators

Homeowners

Project consultants

Designers/consultants (HVAC, security, and fire & safety)

Component manufacturers (sensors & controls)

Software and solution providers

Home management systems (product & service providers)

Associations & standards

Government bodies involved in green buildings

