Industrial hand gloves Market 2018 Receives Rapid Boost in Economy Due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast To 2022

Global Industrial hand gloves Market, by product (Reusable gloves, Disposable gloves), by material (Natural rubber, leather gloves, polyethylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, metal mesh gloves) by application (automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, food & beverage) – Forecast 2016-2022.

Market Scenario:

Industrial gloves referred as essential item especially for food, chemical and healthcare industry. It provide protection against cold, heat, damage by friction, chemicals and diseases and selected according to the occupation, the duration of the job, and the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job. Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the workplace fuels the demand for industrial hand gloves market. Moreover, it also keep hands clean and even protect from extreme temperature as well as transfer of dangerous substances. Additionally, healthcare awareness, healthcare reforms and stringent government regulations are some of the factors which drive the market for industrial gloves.

However, raw material prices and use of robotics may hamper the growth of the market.

Market is expected to reach at market size of USD 9,798 million by the end of forecast period with CAGR of around 3% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Industrial Hand Glove Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into reusable gloves, and, disposable gloves. Disposable gloves are apt for workers who need to change gloves often. These gloves are thinner than reusable gloves and have limited resistance towards chemicals and other particulate matter. Reusable gloves, on the other hand, are more durable because of its thickness. Also, disposable gloves don’t require cleaning, unlike reusable ones.

By material, the market has been segmented into, natural rubber, leather gloves, polyethylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, and, metal mesh gloves. The nitrile gloves exhibit tremendous potential owing to its supreme durability and allergy-free properties. Polyethylene and neoprene gloves markets will also show considerable growth opportunities.

By application, the market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction, and, food & beverage. The applications vary from industry to industry depending on the hygiene, sanitation or protection required while working or operating machinery.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of Industrial hand gloves market. Sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical, automotive as well as in construction segment, high concerns and strict regulatory mandates regarding worker safety lead to the high consumption of industrial gloves across these regions. Moreover, APAC region is expected to grow due to owing factors such as government initiatives for worker safety and security as well as rapid industrialization in the region.

The Major Player Operating in the market of Global Industrial Hand Gloves Are:

TOWA, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Semperit A.G. Holding, Towa Corporation, Top Glove, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Globus(Shetland) and Rubberex.

Competitive Dashboard:

The prominent players in the market focus on innovation and product development to meet performance requirements of the customers and expand their product portfolio by the production of gloves that abide by the safety norms of the concerned industry and government. Some of the crucial players with significant shareholdings in the market are Honeywell Safety Products, Protective Industrial Products Inc., Towa Corporation, Shamrock Manufacturing Company, Rubberex, TOWA, Ansell Ltd., Semperit A.G. Holding, Top Glove, Globus (Shetland).

Industry News:

Honeywell has launched a line of cut-resistant and lightweight gloves for protection of workers against perilous injury while performing delicate tactile tasks. The latest Honeywell Perfect Fit A6 Glove assures sensitivity and dexterity for performing manual tasks with precision while safeguarding from cuts and lacerations.

The report for Global Industrial hand gloves Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

