Unisecure To Deliver More Quality And Reliability In Co-Location Services.

Unisecure, a leading web hosting provider in the US is keen to bring in more reliability and quality in their colocation services. Unisecure offers 1U rack to private cabinets with remarkable value proposition with a safe, world-class data center with 24×7 support team with trusted IT accomplice.

Colocation with Unisecure:

Colocation with Unisecure is cost-efficient and with state-of-the-art data centers, it delivers N+N redundancy on hardware, network, power and generator systems. Unisecure network is fully redundant with automatic failover protection and multiple pears. Network connectivity of Unisecure provides redundancy over service from the single service provider. Unisecure service level agreement guarantees 99.995% uptime with 24×7 rapid action support with well-trained engineers to assist you with technical difficulties to resolve issues as soon as possible.

“Customers get a complete package opting our co-location services for your web hosting needs which offer you required flexibility and efficiency to develop and expand your business online. A trusted name when it comes to performance, scalability, reliability and undisturbed network In USA” said Management Unisecure

About Unisecure:

Unisecure Data Centers is one of the prime data centers and Top cloud hosting providers in the US established in 1996. Unisecure data centers guaranteed 99.995% uptime, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities, and 24x7x365 customer support. We have 5 data centers among which 2 are located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, U.S embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most reliable and secure. Our data centers offer services for VPS hosting, Cloud Hosting Server Services, co-location services, and Dedicated Server Hosting to the firewall and advanced backup solutions. We are having more than 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

For more information about their services, visit www.unisecure.com