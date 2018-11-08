Aviation Test Equipment Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Aviation Test Equipment Market by System (Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Power), Aircraft Type (Manned, Unmanned), End User (Military and Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

Aviation is a domain of aeronautics, which involves the designing, development, manufacturing, and operation of aircrafts. Aviation test equipment include the equipment used for inspection, resolution of electrical and mechanical problems, repairing brakes, performance check, . in the aviation industry. They are used on a large scale for the maintenance of pneumatic systems, hydraulic systems, and other systems. They have a vital role in defense and commercial aviation sector, for maintaining aircrafts. The factors that propel the growth of the global Aviation Test Equipment market include rise in research and development activities for aviation test equipment and high-tech innovations and solutions.

Moreover, rise in the aerospace activity across the globe, has led to increasing demand for aviation test equipment globally. The equipment are fundamentally used for calibration, inspection, qualification testing, and evaluation of different kinds of aircraft devices. Aviation test equipment also include a single axis rate table, vacuum and pressure instrument chamber, manual turn and tilt tables. Aviation test equipment are also used for managing the tests, memorizing, reporting, and monitoring results. The main aim of these test equipment is to decrease the life cycle cost, improve system reliability and safety, isolate failures.

The growth of the global aviation test equipment market can be accredited to the changing trends in the aviation industry and new innovations within the traditional systems. Moreover, this triggers the adoption of modern aviation test equipment. The aviation test equipment have the capabilities and construction that will support in improving and integrating several weapon systems.

This growth, coupled with the increasing demand for maintenance of older aircrafts, is estimated to boost the sales of aviation test equipment. In addition, the aviation sector, mainly the defense aircrafts segment, now have several aircrafts which are technologically quite advanced;, this has led to a demand for more sophisticated test equipment, with advanced features.

Aviation test equipment can be electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic or power test equipment. The testing devices include air data test sets, pilot static adapters, transponder test sets, distance measuring equipment testing. Other vital aviation test equipment are strategic air navigation system testers, navigation/Transmission test sets, radar test sets, altimeter test sets, GPS satellite simulators, battery testers, engine test set. The aviation domain faces challenges in terms of unpredictability, as its difficult to gauge the market in this segment.

The key driver for the market of aviation test equipment is rising numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles testers in the battlefield. The major factors hindering the growth of the market are sustainment of the several legacy platforms and small life span of avionics module. The leading opportunities for the market are the updates in the legacy equipment market, advanced and new standards and artificial instrumentation in the aviation test equipment.

The low-emission GEnx jet engine is one of the key growth drivers of the aviation test equipment market. The GEnx engine is an advanced high-thrust jet engine with high fuel-efficiency. This engine was developed by Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and has numerous advantages such as reduced NOₓ emissions, and noise-free performance. The success of this engine has drawn major investment to this market, which is expected to catalyze the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Global Aviation Test Equipment market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Europe and North America have an established market for aviation test equipment due to the presence of large number of aviation test equipment resources and high-tech innovations. Aviation test equipment market in the Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa are expected to grow gradually, owing to rising aerospace activity.

APAC is a capable regional sector for the long-haul segment and heavily relies on medium and small wide body aircraft. Manufacturers are shifting their focus on countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, and Morocco due to accessibility of cheap labor, skilled employees and favorable government initiatives.

Key Players

The key players in global aviation test equipment market are Teradyne Inc. (U.S.), Rolls Royce Holdings Plc. (England), 3M Company (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.K), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Ideal Aerosmith Inc. (U.S.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), Airbus Group (France), and Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.).

