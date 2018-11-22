Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market: Growing Trade among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities by 2023

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) is a software system used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to manage clinical trials in clinical research. The system maintains and manages planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones.

This statistical survey report on Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Market is a comprehensive study of industry, the latest contours, industry development, drivers and redemption. It provides market forecasts over the next few years. This includes a break-through of innovation, an analysis of Porter’s five forces analysis, and an analysis of the gradual profile of an evenly-chosen industry competitor. The report also analyzes the trivial and full-fledged factors identified in the market as new and potential candidates, along with systematic and valuable value chain exploration.

This report studies the Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Oracle Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Medidata Solutions, PAREXEL International Corporation, BioClinica, MedNet Solutions, Bio-Optronics, DSG, Forte Research Systems, ERT, DATATRAK International, VEEVA SYSTEMS

North America led the global market in 2017 and accounted for around 51% of the overall market. This growth was attributed to the availability of favorable regulatory policies and higher investments by the pharma companies. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period Due to increasing costs and time spent on clinical trials and outsourcing of clinical trials in the region. Asian countries offer a less expensive and less time-consuming process for clinical trials, thereby boosting the CTMS market in the region.

The global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Enterprise CTMS

• Site CTMS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Medical Device Companies

• Others

