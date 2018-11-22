Data Center Security Market: Growing Trade among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities by 2023

Network security is gaining a significant importance among the corporates due to the increasing number of untrusted devices accessing their networks. Hence, the adoption of NAC in various industries is increasing, which is one of the major growth factors of the market.

The study report titled Global Data Center Security Market offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. The report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favorable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors.

This report studies the Data Center Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Center Security market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Mcafee, Inc. (Subsidiary of Intel Corp.), Dell, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH

Data center security is considered crucial as it needs to address the network security as well as physical security of a data center. The data center security market is booming and during the forecast period, it is expected that adoption rate will increase and contribute to the high growth of this market. The report provides detailed insights into the global market. The market has been segmented into many industry verticals, namely, Banking, Financial, and Insurance Services (BFSI), IT & telecom, government & defense, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others where BFSI holds the largest market share, and government and defense accounts for the highest CAGR.

The global Data Center Security market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Center Security.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Consulting

• Integration and Deployment

• Managed Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Mid-Sized Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers

• Large Data Center

