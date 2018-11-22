Elegant Roofing, The Roof Experts in South Africa

Operational since 2001, Elegant Roofing has become an expert in providing high-quality timber roofing solutions in residential, commercial as well as industrial sectors. The company has the experience of designing, manufacturing and installing roof structures for schools, hospitals, residential complexes, shopping centres etc.

Elegant Roofing has their own manufacturing plant that ensures your roofing requirements will be met on time. The company also has the certifications allowing them to inspect and certify roof structures in compliance with legal requirements.

Elegant Roofing offers

Trusses: Elegant Roofing designs and manufactures three type of trusses- gangnailed trusses, exposed trusses, and ultraspan lightweight steel trusses. In the case of the gangnailed trusses, you can choose from SA Pine soft wood timber and Biligom (Saligna) timber. You can choose from a number of bolted trusses or mention your specifications to the company. Elegant Roofing also has relevant experience in the design, fabrication and installation of Ultra-Span Lightweight Steel Trusses.

Laminated timber and mouldings: The roofing company in Cape Town supplies Laminated Timber on the request of the customer. They usually supply the standard sizes, but special orders can go up to the size of 140×600. The company also supplies and fits T&G ceiling and flooring, Fascia, Skirting, Cornish, Valley boards, Half and Quarter rounds and Decking.

Structural timber: Elegant Roofing stocks all sizes of structural timber that also includes SA Pine and Biligom (Saligna) timber.

Roof sheeting: The roofing contractor in Cape Town also supplies all types of roof sheets and fixing accessories. Elegant Roofing also specialises in installation work.

Roof tiles: Elegant Roofing also supplies a wide range of roof tiles and fixing accessories.

Eco steel products: The roof sheeting specialist in Cape Town houses an extensive range of Eco steel Products like Hurricane Clips, Truss Hangers, bolt washers, cleats, nails etc.

Underlay and insulation materials: The company supplies almost all the variants of Underlay and Insulation materials like Radenshield, Alububble, Iso Therm and so on.

The company follows the SABS Code of Practice when it comes to designing, manufacturing and inspecting timber roof structures. Elegant Roofing strictly adheres to The National Building Regulations and StandardsAct and the National Home Builders Registration Council.

For more information about the products and services offered by Elegant Roof, please visit the website http://www.elegantroofing.co.za/.

Contact:

53 Assegaai Rd, Parow Industrial

Cape Town, 7493, South Africa

Tel: 021 931 1240