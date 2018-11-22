Fortnite’s $1 Million Winter Tournament Is on the Way to Fortnite

Later this month, Epic Games will hold a $1 million Winter Royale Tournament for Fortnite which will open to all players. It is the first time everyone can compete in the game for cash prizes. Here is Everything you need to know about this event. For those who want to buy items in the game, there are some cheap fortnite items for sale on U4GM.

What is the Winter Royale Tournament?

The Winter Royale event is actually an in-game competition open to all players from the North American and European regions, as well as the prime 200 eligible players from every single area will advance for the Winter Royale Finals. This event has a total of $1 million in prizes. It’s confident to separate the wheat in the chaff and reward the quite finest Fortnite players with massive cash prizes.

Epic says that the competitors are going to be divided into two phases: qualifiers and finals. The qualifiers will take place among November 24th and 25th, as well as the finals, will commence on November 30th in Europe and December 11th in North America.

The news is specifically fascinating mainly because Epic says that Winter Royale will serve as a test for next year’s Fortnite World Cup, which was announced back at E3. With regard to Winter Royale, Epic explains that “this will aid us gather useful learnings to improved prepare for the course of action subsequent year.”

How to Enter Winter Royale Tournaments and Things You Need to Know

On Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, play the Winter Royale Qualifier game mode in Fortnite.

You can play as several games as you’d like within this game mode.

Your very best score within a single game will figure out regardless of whether or not you qualify for the Fortnite Winter Royale Finals.

The major performers for both the European and North American regions will likely be invited to take part in the Finals.

The European Winter Royale Finals will take location Nov. 30 – Dec. 1.

The North American Winter Royale Finals will take spot Dec. 11 – Dec. 12.

Outdoors of that, there’s not a complete lot else you seriously need know to enter the Winter Royale tournament in Fortnite. Just play your very best within the game mode over this Thanksgiving weekend, and if you’ve confirmed yourself to be one of the ideals inside your area, you will be invited to take part inside the Finals and possess an opportunity of having that money reward.